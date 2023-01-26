Read full article on original website
Related
How Wild is Your Montana? Photo Contest Could Make You a Winner
There you are in the great Montana outdoors. Something. The landscape, the lighting, a rare glimpse of wildlife up close, takes your breath away. You never know when you might stumble upon just the right photo op. So good, that you intend to hang onto it as a personal keepsake, anyway. So, you might as well submit it, too.
Two Popular Montana Brands Combine for Tasty New Seasoning
People all over the world love Made in Montana products. As someone who has created official Made in Montana products, I can tell you that just the name "Montana" is as recognizable as the Nike "swoosh" logo. People see that "Made in Montana" logo, and they immediately get transported to Big Sky Country.
How Hard Is It To Find Love In Montana?
Valentine's Day is on the way. This is when people start talking about relationships. For good or for bad, the topic comes up this time of year. There are so many ways to look at Valentine’s Day. Some people hate it. Some people embrace the “holiday”. Some people just deal with it. Some people just ignore it. Whichever way you look at it, Montana is a tough state for singles who are dating.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?
A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Montana Campsites Sold Out? New Tool May Help Secure Reservations
Just recently I decided to vent my frustrations with people being able to reserve Montana campsites 6 months in advance. In my "Open Letter," I discussed how times have changed so drastically that local people are no longer able to go camping without planning a trip far ahead of time. With websites like reserveamerica.com, popular Montana campgrounds are being sold out in minutes. It is almost as bad as trying to get tickets to a popular concert.
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Valentine’s Day In Montana Can Be A Couple’s Paradise
Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Speeding Tickets?
For those that remember the "good ole days" there was a time in Montana that you could really let loose, especially when it came to "putting the pedal to the metal". Back in the day, the speed limits on highways and interstates were more of a suggestion. In fact, Montana was often referred to as the "Montanabahn". This was a reference to the fact that there really wasn't a posted speed limit during the day on several miles of Montana roads, so as long as you were driving at "a reasonable and prudent speed", you were good to go.
2022 Fires Could Raise Flood Danger this Spring in Montana
A press release we received from FEMA on Monday (1/23) is urging Montanans affected by wildfires last season to be vigilant for increased chances of flooding and mudslide activity this spring in the Treasure State. 2022 saw record fire activity in the West. According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric...
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
Montana ‘Rez Ball': Netflix to Cast Native Actors for New Series
Montana is home to 7 native American reservations. Each represents different tribes. And even though Montana may not have the most Native Americans or the most reservations than other states, we certainly have some very talented people that come from these different places. Including some very talented athletes. Take the...
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
Western Montana Avalanche Risk Dangerous From Big Storm
The arrival of February might have you anxious to make the most of the remaining weekends of winter. But with avalanche danger at its highest levels again, now is probably not the time to seek adventure in the backcountry. Teams with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center have been fanning...
The Montana Movies That Make People Not Want To Move Here
Montana is an enticing backdrop for movies and TV shows and it has been for decades. There have been a lot of movies that have been filmed in Montana. "Little Big Man", "Rancho Deluxe", "Legends Of The Fall", "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and more. Recently we have had multiple TV shows being filmed in Montana. "Yellowstone", and "1923". "Yellowstone" has been a hugely successful franchise not only with viewers, but with the amount of money it has generated for our state.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0