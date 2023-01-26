Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.

