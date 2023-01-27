E. Faye Hancock Russell of East Spring Street, Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born August 20, 1942 in Montgomery County, the daughter of Jesse and Barbara Shelton Hancock. She is survived by her husband, Joel Ray von Russell and her daughter, Joely, to whom she was devoted, of the home; her daughter, Amy Lowden (John) of Connecticut; three grandchildren who adored her, Catherine Anne Lowden and William Lowden of New York City and Lee Lowden of Charlotte; a sister, Ann Tysinger of Candor; two brothers, Robert Hancock (Pam) of Seven Lakes and Roger Hancock of Candor. She is preceded in death by her sister, Goldie Wallace, and her parents.

TROY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO