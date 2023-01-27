Read full article on original website
montgomeryherald.com
Faye Hancock Russell
E. Faye Hancock Russell of East Spring Street, Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born August 20, 1942 in Montgomery County, the daughter of Jesse and Barbara Shelton Hancock. She is survived by her husband, Joel Ray von Russell and her daughter, Joely, to whom she was devoted, of the home; her daughter, Amy Lowden (John) of Connecticut; three grandchildren who adored her, Catherine Anne Lowden and William Lowden of New York City and Lee Lowden of Charlotte; a sister, Ann Tysinger of Candor; two brothers, Robert Hancock (Pam) of Seven Lakes and Roger Hancock of Candor. She is preceded in death by her sister, Goldie Wallace, and her parents.
Loaded gun found on inmate inside Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to […]
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Man shot in the back in Scotland County, flown to hospital, deputies say
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies. The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s […]
Conversations begin on safety upgrades after North Carolina mail carriers attacked
Less than one week after a Charlotte mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in the Starmount area, Union representatives and US Postal leaders met with mail carriers at the Starmount post office to discuss what safety changes could be made.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
Man inherits water bill after moving into a new home in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
WBTV
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
Homes evacuated by SWAT in High Point standoff: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.” After officers attempted to […]
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
Piedmont Triad law enforcement respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad have released their responses to the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, of Memphis, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Winston-Salem Police Department refrained from commenting on specifics regarding Nichols’ death but emphasized that they […]
Police confirm 7 victims in shooting that killed 1 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found […]
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-73/74 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on while heading north on Interstate 73/74 south, according to Randolph County 911 Dispatch. At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a head-on crash in the southbound lane of I-73/74, south of N.C. 64 and before McDowell Road. Officials say a white Nissan […]
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
alamancenews.com
Seeing double: Two Maple Avenue 7-Eleven’s seem to be getting close
Slurpee aficionados in Burlington may feel like they’re in 7-Eleventh Heaven right now as the convenience store chain presses ahead with the construction of two new locations along a relatively short stretch of Maple Avenue. Right now, work seems to have more or less wrapped up on one of...
