theScore

Trade grades: Making sense of the Islanders-Canucks blockbuster

The first domino has fallen ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline. On Monday, the New York Islanders acquired Vancouver Canucks captain and pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a first-round pick in the 2023 draft. (The pick becomes an unprotected 2024 first-rounder if it's in the top 12, while the Canucks retain 25% of Horvat's $5.5-million salary and cap hit.)
theScore

Marlins acquire Matt Barnes from Red Sox for Bleier

The Miami Marlins acquired former All-Star closer Matt Barnes from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, the clubs announced Monday. The Red Sox designated right-hander Franklin German for assignment to make room for Bleier on the 40-man roster. Boston designated Barnes for assignment last week....
theScore

Blue Jays sign Chad Green to reported 2-year, $8.5M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran reliever Chad Green, his agency Frontline confirmed. Green signed a two-year contract worth a guaranteed base salary of $8.5 million, a source told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. After the first year, his deal contains a series of conditional team and player options that could keep him in Toronto for as many as three more years.
theScore

Marlins' Chisholm named MLB The Show cover athlete

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the cover of MLB The Show 23. "As a kid, I always wanted to be on the cover of MLB the Show," Chisholm told The Associated Press. "So it means almost just like winning the MVP in a sense. You get to live out your childhood dream."
theScore

Report: Raptors taking calls on Anunoby; Knicks, Suns interested

The Toronto Raptors are taking calls on forward O.G. Anunoby, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are among the teams interested in the Raptors wing, according to Charania. The Knicks are reportedly willing to offer multiple first-round picks, while Phoenix has control of its...
theScore

Report: NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL told teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will come in at $224.8 million, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The figure represents a jump of over $16 million from the 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million. It's the second consecutive year the cap has increased, though the dip from 2020 to 2021 was a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.

