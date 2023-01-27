Read full article on original website
CAROLYN R. GROVE, 83
Carolyn R. (Kirschman) Grove, 83, of Indiana, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born, September 14, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (McGibbeny) Kirchman. She was married to Royden P. Grove on August 24, 1963. Carolyn graduated from Bethel Park...
DOROTHY M. (REARICK) ADAMS, 100
Dorothy M. (Rearick) Adams, 100, of Indiana, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village. Born June 25, 1922, in Plum Creek, she was the last surviving child born to the late Arthur Eugene and Mary Jane (Grantz) Rearick. Dorothy worked at Musser Forests for over 40...
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
SUNDAY BASKETBALL, WEEKEND WRESTLING RESULTS
There was rare Sunday action in high school basketball for the Indiana girls yesterday at Seton Hill University. Jake Slebodnick was there. The Indiana High School Wrestling team was in action at the West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament over the weekend. Indiana placed 24th out of 43 teams. Carter Putt...
UTILITY LINES DOWN, ASSISTANCE CALLS REPORTED ON SUNDAY BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Only four calls were reported on Sunday that brought Indiana County first responders into action. The first was reported at 2:08 AM, and it was a structure fire in Westmoreland County on Thomas Road. Clyde Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist first responders in Westmoreland County. At 12:21...
FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH
Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
POLICE ISSUE ACCIDENT REPORTS
State police have issued releases on three accidents. An Indiana woman was taken by ambulance to the Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at about 5 PM at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township. Police say 66-year-old Donna Jobe tried to make a left turn but pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by 38-year-old John Bence of Indiana, causing a head-on collision. Jobe was taken to the hospital. Bence, who was uninjured, fled the scene on foot. He was later charged with operating a vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked.
FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER
Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
3 people injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late-night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened just before midnight Saturday. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
explore venango
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
IUP SENDS EAST STROUDSBURG HOME WITH PAIR OF LOSSES
IUP played host to East Stroudsburg Saturday and the Warriors left the KCAC with a 71-53 loss to the Crimson Hawks women and a 67-53 loss to the top-ranked IUP men. Here’s the recap from U92’s Jack Benedict, the Voice of the Hawks. Comments from IUP women’s coach...
HIT AND RUN UNDER INVESTIGATION
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, January 28th, a vehicle hit a vehicle parked at a meter in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. The victim says this happened between 10:30 AM and 4:55 PM. The offending vehicle is not known at this time, but it did leave a white paint transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Bus drivers from two school districts fired over inappropriate messages with students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school bus drivers are in trouble and are accused of acting inappropriately with students.The Greensburg-Salem School District recently fired a bus driver after someone filed a ChildLine report.Sources say the driver is accused of texting students and asking about their sexual orientation.KDKA has confirmed that the bus company DMJ Transportation fired the driver after the district completed its investigation.A Frazier School District bus driver has also been fired,The district received a report about inappropriate messages between the driver and a student.After an investigation, the district says administrators and authorities determined the isolated incident warranted termination.The district asks parents to take this time to talk to their children about appropriate boundaries and report any questionable interactions.
TWO IUP ONLINE MASTER’S PROGRAMS SELECTED BY U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT
Two online graduate programs at IUP have been selected by a national publication for “best online programs”. The IUP online masters programs in criminology and mathematics education were recently selected for the 2023 Best Online Program rankings for U.S. News and World Report. These rankings are the only U.S. rankings that evaluate specific online programs rather than grouping all of the programs into a single ranking. The five factors used to set the ranking include engagement, faculty credentials, expert opinions through peer assessment, services and technology and student excellence.
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Avoids Attempted Bank Fraud
Police are investigating a case of bank fraud. According to authorities, a Portersville man received an email from Wood Forest National Bank saying that his account was overdrawn. The victim then called the bank, who said his email address was linked to two different accounts. Police say the man was...
