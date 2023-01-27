Read full article on original website
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
Grading the Bo Horvat trade: The Canucks hit a single, while the Islanders strike out
Fire up that popular Joker GIF from "The Dark Knight." Center Bo Horvat, perceived by most as the No. 1 domino to tumble approaching the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, has changed addresses 32 days early. He’s officially a New York Islander. The Vancouver Canucks sent their captain cross-continent in...
Lakers Trade Target Bojan Bogdanovic Says Pistons Have Assured Him He’s In Their Long-Term Plans
With the trade deadline nearing, eyes continue to be on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether or not they will make another move. Among the possible trade targets, one that has likely been mentioned most is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is enjoying perhaps the best season of his...
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota
Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
