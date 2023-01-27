ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Former Yankees reliever signs with AL East rival

Chad Green has a new team. The right-handed reliever has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Michael Marino of Fantrax reports. It is a two-year, $8.5 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Second year is conditional player option that Green can...
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever

The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants

Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants, veteran catcher Pérez agree to contract

The Giants reportedly are adding depth behind the dish. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Sunday, citing sources, the Giants have reached an agreement with veteran catcher Roberto Pérez. Cotillo also reported the Boston Red Sox made "an aggressive bid" for Pérez, but he ultimately chose the Giants because they were a better fit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 MLB teams that underdelivered in free agency for 2023 offseason

Free agency gives teams the opportunity to bolster their roster during the offseason. These three MLB teams have been underwhelming thus far. Free agency in Major League Baseball has all but concluded. Sure, there are a few players who remain unsigned, but for all intents and purposes, most general managers have set their roster for the upcoming season.
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Giants safety who’s eligible for new contract changes agents

Xavier McKinney cannot be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2023 season, but that did not stop the Giants’ safety from hiring one of the more high profile NFL agents. David Mulugheta of AthletesFirst broke the news about his new client with a Tweet Monday afternoon. McKinney, a...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
