Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Yankees hire former slugger with no pro coaching experience to fill out Aaron Boone’s staff
It’s a thing nowadays in the major leagues for clubs to have three hitting coaches, a No. 1 guy and two assistants. The Yankees like for at least one of them to have big-league experience, and that aspect wasn’t on manager Aaron Boone’s staff when assistant Hensley Meulens left in November to become the top hitting coach with the Colorado Rockies.
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo replacing Yankees’ Michael Kay on ESPN Radio?
Michael Kay has made references to the possibility of leaving ESPN Radio once his contract expires later this year. That opens up the possibility for speculation that ESPN could approach Chris Russo for the potential position, being that Russo is already a weekly guest on the network’s show “First Take.”
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Jacob deGrom Told Buck Showalter There's a 'Real' Story Behind Leaving New York Mets
Jacob deGrom bolted for the Texas Rangers in free agency, signing a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal. The Mets countered after losing their ace by signing Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. All parties have seemingly moved on. However, manager Buck Showalter shared a little nugget about the situation with...
Former Yankees reliever signs with AL East rival
Chad Green has a new team. The right-handed reliever has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Michael Marino of Fantrax reports. It is a two-year, $8.5 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Second year is conditional player option that Green can...
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants
Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Report: Giants, veteran catcher Pérez agree to contract
The Giants reportedly are adding depth behind the dish. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Sunday, citing sources, the Giants have reached an agreement with veteran catcher Roberto Pérez. Cotillo also reported the Boston Red Sox made "an aggressive bid" for Pérez, but he ultimately chose the Giants because they were a better fit.
Mets' Justin Verlander, Marlins' Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young Award plaques with spelling mistake
Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winners, were recognized for their seasons on Saturday night at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. There, the two received their respective Cy Young Awards, both of which featured a rather embarrassing misspelling. Both award plaques that were given...
3 MLB teams that underdelivered in free agency for 2023 offseason
Free agency gives teams the opportunity to bolster their roster during the offseason. These three MLB teams have been underwhelming thus far. Free agency in Major League Baseball has all but concluded. Sure, there are a few players who remain unsigned, but for all intents and purposes, most general managers have set their roster for the upcoming season.
Dodgers Video: Miguel Vargas Begins Offseason Workouts With Miguel Rojas
Soon after Miguel Rojas was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he revealed prospects Diego Cartaya and Miguel Vargas contacted him to express interest in working out with the veteran infielder. That’s already come to fruition for Vargas, as he and Rojas shared a video clip from a training session....
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits
The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
Free agent Josh Harrison, Phillies agree to one-year deal
Veteran infielder Josh Harrison and Philadelphia have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday.
Giants safety who’s eligible for new contract changes agents
Xavier McKinney cannot be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2023 season, but that did not stop the Giants’ safety from hiring one of the more high profile NFL agents. David Mulugheta of AthletesFirst broke the news about his new client with a Tweet Monday afternoon. McKinney, a...
