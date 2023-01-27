The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.

