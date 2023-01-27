Read full article on original website
Jimmy’s blog: Nkamhoua comes of age with terrific game against Texas
When Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd with seven minutes to go in the first half of the Tennessee-Texas game, he uttered a familiar refrain. “The best is yet to come,’’ Heupel said. He could have been talking about Rick Barnes’ basketball team.
wivk.com
Highlights/Postgame/Stats/Story: #4 Vols Down #10 Longhorns Behind Nkamhoua’s Career-High 27
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Fourth-ranked Tennessee emerged with an impressive 11-point victory, putting 10th-ranked Texas away, 82-71, in what was a raucous environment Saturday in a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (18-3) has won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. Vols forward Olivier Nkamhoua led all scorers...
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at No. 4/3 LSU
Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls entering the new week, travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face No. 4/3 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) in a battle of league unbeatens on Monday at 6:02 p.m. CT (7:02 p.m. ET) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
wivk.com
TBI Endangered Child Alert for 8 Year-Old Maryville Boy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered child alert for an 8 year-old boy out of Maryville who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Jycon Rogerson is believed to be with 31 year-old Alisha Jones. She is wanted by Maryville Police for Custodial Interference. If you...
wivk.com
TBI is Investigating a House Fire in Luttrell that Leaves Multiple People Dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly house fire in Union County. Crews responding to the fire in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. TBI says Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside the home. TBI is working with...
wivk.com
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of an Employee at Halls Rural King Has Charges Upgraded During Court Appearance
Update: The 18 year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee at Rural King in Halls has his charges upgraded to first-degree murder. The Knox County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in court yesterday (Monday) to upgrade charges. 23-year-old Tristan Smith tried to stop the suspect, allegedly...
wivk.com
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Holding a Memorial Service This Week to Honor Fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.
wivk.com
Authorities are Asking for Help to Identify a Man Wanted for Theft in Sevier County
Authorities are asking for help to find the man responsible for a theft at Great Smokies Flea market. When the store was closed, a man was caught on cameras breaking in and taking thousands worth of merchandise then picked up by someone in a white minivan. Victim Brandon McCoy. says...
