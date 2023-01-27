ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jimmy’s blog: Nkamhoua comes of age with terrific game against Texas

When Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd with seven minutes to go in the first half of the Tennessee-Texas game, he uttered a familiar refrain. “The best is yet to come,’’ Heupel said. He could have been talking about Rick Barnes’ basketball team.
AUSTIN, TX
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at No. 4/3 LSU

Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls entering the new week, travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face No. 4/3 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) in a battle of league unbeatens on Monday at 6:02 p.m. CT (7:02 p.m. ET) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TBI Endangered Child Alert for 8 Year-Old Maryville Boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered child alert for an 8 year-old boy out of Maryville who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Jycon Rogerson is believed to be with 31 year-old Alisha Jones. She is wanted by Maryville Police for Custodial Interference. If you...
MARYVILLE, TN
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Holding a Memorial Service This Week to Honor Fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

