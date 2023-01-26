ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

eenews.net

Meet the top House recipients of oil and gas money

The oil and gas industry donated millions of dollars to members of the House in the last election cycle. Now, many of the top recipients are well-positioned to advance its interests. Two of them — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — serve in leadership...
GEORGIA STATE
KTNV

How oil and gas drilling might affect your drinking water

The government has pledged to fight climate change by tackling threats posed by abandoned oil and gas wells. It set aside $4.7 billion from the infrastructure bill to do so, but much of those resources focus on the release of methane into the atmosphere and not the possible threats to aquifers.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
CNBC

Why desalination won't save states dependent on Colorado River water

States dependent on the drought-stricken Colorado River are increasingly looking toward desalination as a way to fix the river's deficit and boost water supplies across the western U.S. The search for alternative ways to source water comes as federal officials continue to impose mandatory water cuts for states that draw...
ARIZONA STATE
One Green Planet

How California, Arizona, and Other Western States Are Creating New Water Supply During Drought

Water scarcity is a growing concern for many Western states as droughts become more frequent and severe due to climate change. But there may be a solution hiding underground: aquifer recharge. Aquifers, or underground layers of water-bearing rock, have been a reliable source of water for years. However, as the demand for water increases and climate change causes more extreme weather, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. This not only leads to water shortages but also harms vegetation and wildlife and can damage flood control structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBD

Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Why California, other western states face growing pressure to reduce water consumption

Story at a glance The major storms that hit California earlier this winter dumped more than 32 trillion gallons of water on the state, helped boost some of the region’s reservoirs and increased snowpack in key mountains throughout the West.   But despite this temporary reprieve, the region will need to work on water conservation and reducing demand given climate change.  …
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: San Juan Generating, carbon sequestration, Game & Fish consolidation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, legislators will debate several bills with potentially big implications for New Mexico’s environment. On the table for the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee are bills that aim to address climate change, consolidate government resources, and oversee the closure of the San Juan Generating Station. San Juan Cleanup This morning, […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
