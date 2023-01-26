Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
The world loses when Big Oil holds all the cards
Fossil-fuel investors are holding some powerful cards, too.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
eenews.net
Meet the top House recipients of oil and gas money
The oil and gas industry donated millions of dollars to members of the House in the last election cycle. Now, many of the top recipients are well-positioned to advance its interests. Two of them — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — serve in leadership...
KTNV
How oil and gas drilling might affect your drinking water
The government has pledged to fight climate change by tackling threats posed by abandoned oil and gas wells. It set aside $4.7 billion from the infrastructure bill to do so, but much of those resources focus on the release of methane into the atmosphere and not the possible threats to aquifers.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
CNBC
Why desalination won't save states dependent on Colorado River water
States dependent on the drought-stricken Colorado River are increasingly looking toward desalination as a way to fix the river's deficit and boost water supplies across the western U.S. The search for alternative ways to source water comes as federal officials continue to impose mandatory water cuts for states that draw...
Washington Examiner
California's plan to support millions of new electric cars is little more than a dream
California’s electric car mandate was always a shortsighted political statement with no feasible plan for the future. Given how frequently the state is already scrambling to keep its energy grid running, the state is all but admitting it itself. State leaders claim that running 12.5 million electric cars on...
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint.
One Green Planet
How California, Arizona, and Other Western States Are Creating New Water Supply During Drought
Water scarcity is a growing concern for many Western states as droughts become more frequent and severe due to climate change. But there may be a solution hiding underground: aquifer recharge. Aquifers, or underground layers of water-bearing rock, have been a reliable source of water for years. However, as the demand for water increases and climate change causes more extreme weather, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. This not only leads to water shortages but also harms vegetation and wildlife and can damage flood control structures.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
KCBD
Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
Why California, other western states face growing pressure to reduce water consumption
Story at a glance The major storms that hit California earlier this winter dumped more than 32 trillion gallons of water on the state, helped boost some of the region’s reservoirs and increased snowpack in key mountains throughout the West. But despite this temporary reprieve, the region will need to work on water conservation and reducing demand given climate change. …
4 things to know about the gas stove frenzy
The media storm surrounding gas stoves has shined a light on the environmental effects of the appliances and existing policies governing them. Here's what to know.
Roundhouse Roundup: San Juan Generating, carbon sequestration, Game & Fish consolidation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, legislators will debate several bills with potentially big implications for New Mexico’s environment. On the table for the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee are bills that aim to address climate change, consolidate government resources, and oversee the closure of the San Juan Generating Station. San Juan Cleanup This morning, […]
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0