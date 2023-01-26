Water scarcity is a growing concern for many Western states as droughts become more frequent and severe due to climate change. But there may be a solution hiding underground: aquifer recharge. Aquifers, or underground layers of water-bearing rock, have been a reliable source of water for years. However, as the demand for water increases and climate change causes more extreme weather, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. This not only leads to water shortages but also harms vegetation and wildlife and can damage flood control structures.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO