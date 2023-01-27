Read full article on original website
Hoover is #5 Boy whoever made this list is being very generous. Hoover is one of the cities with the highest crime rates in Metro Birmingham
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
thebamabuzz.com
WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns
While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
wbrc.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
The man was listed in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment after being thrown off his motorcycle. Students at Newton Elementary wondered what in the world was going on after they were summoned to the lunchroom. Dothan Housing working towards more...
Alabama Skies: Ice threatening our border while rain, fog on tap
If you’re planning to travel outside Alabama today, be sure to check road conditions and airline status updates anywhere north or west. It looks like we’re going to avoid the problems seen in Tennessee and Mississippi with ice accumulations, but the threat is close enough to keep an eye out just in case temperatures cool with moisture still a threat.
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
thebamabuzz.com
How to make 2023 your healthiest year yet on these 6 accessible Alabama trails
They don’t call it “Alabama the Beautiful” for nothing. As you set your fitness and bucket list goals for 2023, why not visit one or more of these accessible Alabama trails? Views, wildlife and heart health are guaranteed on these wheelchair and stroller-friendly trails that are suitable for all ages.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
wvtm13.com
BamaCarry clarifies permitless carry on school property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gun owners in Alabama are still required to have a permit to have their weapon on school property or within 1,000 feet of campus. "The law has not changed," BamaCarry president Eddie Fulmer says. "Nothing has changed. The new law changed nothing about who can carry on school property."
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
WHNT-TV
Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set to Be Released Jan. 31 (9 p.m., January 30, 2023)
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plans to release hundreds of inmates from its facilities Tuesday. (9 p.m., January 30, 2023) Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set to Be Released Jan. …. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plans to release hundreds of inmates from its facilities Tuesday. (9 p.m., January...
Look: We Found The Cheapest Eggs For Sale in West Alabama!
It's no secret that egg prices are out of control, not only in Alabama but in the United States. People across the country are fed up with high egg prices. There was a post I saw saying that egg prices in New York were around $9!. Not only have there...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law
Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
