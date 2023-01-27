Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wivk.com
Authorities are Investigating an Early Morning Fire of Multiple Cabins in Sevier County
Authorities are investigating the cause of early morning (Tuesday) fires at multiple cabins in Sevierville. Fire crews called to the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. They found one cabin burning, with another cabin caught in the flames and as the crews...
Silver Alert canceled after missing 87-year-old Knoxville man found safe in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update: The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove has been found safe in Kingsport. The Knoxville Police Department said a Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man with dementia who disappeared Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night after KPD...
WATE
Sevierville Police looking for suspect in theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak. During the overnight hours of Jan. 17, a suspect stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from various vendors...
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
wvlt.tv
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty. To honor him, the sheriff’s office is planning to hold a memorial service open to the entire community. Previous Coverage: ‘We are devastated’ |...
wivk.com
TBI is Investigating a House Fire in Luttrell that Leaves Multiple People Dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly house fire in Union County. Crews responding to the fire in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. TBI says Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside the home. TBI is working with...
Rural King shooting suspect charge upgraded to first-degree murder
Prosecutors are seeking to upgrade the charge against the 18-year-old arrested after a Rural King employee in Halls was fatally shot to first-degree murder.
indherald.com
Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
wivk.com
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of an Employee at Halls Rural King Has Charges Upgraded During Court Appearance
Update: The 18 year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee at Rural King in Halls has his charges upgraded to first-degree murder. The Knox County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in court yesterday (Monday) to upgrade charges. 23-year-old Tristan Smith tried to stop the suspect, allegedly...
wvlt.tv
TBI says that 4 juveniles and 1 adult were killed in a Union County house fire - clipped version
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change...
‘You took my brother away’: Wayne Humphrey, Knoxville murder case remains unsolved
Wayne Humphrey, 41, died at the scene after the shooting on Brooks Avenue on March 18, 2021.
wivk.com
Authorities are Asking for Help to Identify a Man Wanted for Theft in Sevier County
Authorities are asking for help to find the man responsible for a theft at Great Smokies Flea market. When the store was closed, a man was caught on cameras breaking in and taking thousands worth of merchandise then picked up by someone in a white minivan. Victim Brandon McCoy. says...
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. Rogerson, 8, is described as standing four feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, […]
WDEF
Driver dies in McMinn County Crash
NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
wivk.com
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Holding a Memorial Service This Week to Honor Fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.
