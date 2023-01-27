ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
ONEIDA, TN
WJHL

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. Rogerson, 8, is described as standing four feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WDEF

Driver dies in McMinn County Crash

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Holding a Memorial Service This Week to Honor Fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service on the one year anniversary of Sergeant Chris Jenkins death. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

