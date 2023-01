The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered child alert for an 8 year-old boy out of Maryville who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Jycon Rogerson is believed to be with 31 year-old Alisha Jones. She is wanted by Maryville Police for Custodial Interference. If you...

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO