KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO