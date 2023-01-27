Read full article on original website
Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care
A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
School district offering $7,500 signing bonuses hired 149 teachers in 4 months
The Paterson public school district has hired 149 teachers since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires last fall, officials said. However, school officials still need to fill a high number of staffing vacancies in New Jersey’s third-largest city, days after the district reached a tentative, 5-year contract agreement with the Paterson teachers’ union.
Veterans homes would have to separate COVID patients under proposed N.J. law as outbreak continues
At least two of the three state-run veterans homes would be required to create single-occupancy bedrooms to help control the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases if a bill a Senate committee approved Monday is eventually signed into law. The state veteran’s homes — nursing homes for veterans and...
More kids in an N.J. district need glasses post-pandemic. This nonprofit is helping.
It’s hard to learn if you can’t see the blackboard. Every student in pre-K to fifth grade at Juan Pablo Duarte-Jose Julian Marti School No. 28 in Elizabeth who needs glasses is getting them — for free. The Elizabeth School District is working with Vision to Learn,...
tapinto.net
Press Release: Office of Senator Diegnan and Assemblymen Stanley and Karabinchak - ANCHOR Program
(EDISON, NJ) On February 4th, Middlesex County’s homeowners and tenants who are. eligible to receive a rebate of up to $1,500 have the opportunity to get assistance from. the New Jersey Treasury with the new property tax relief program. Assemblymen Rob Karabinchak, Sterley Stanley, and Senator Patrick Diegnan have.
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Classroom Crying Spells, Discrimination Law Violations Named In NJ Kindergarten Teacher's Suit
The South Orange-Maplewood School District is facing a lawsuit from a former 34-year-old Kindergarten teacher alleging officials failed to accommodate her disability amid "crying spells" in the classroom, forcing her to resign. Sarah Barlow says the trouble began during the 2019-2020 year when she got into disagreements with South Mountain...
Victor Cruz helps open new high school in shuttered Paterson Catholic building
While celebrating their new school at its grand opening ceremony Monday, Paterson STEAM High School students got words of advice from Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz. Never quit and always give back, the former New York Giants wide receiver and Paterson native told the students. Cruz joined the occasion...
29-year-old woman who allegedly tried to enroll in N.J. high school is a Rutgers grad
The 29-year-old woman who police said used a fake birth certificate to attempt to enroll at New Brunswick High School is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, a campus spokesperson said Friday. Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged Tuesday with providing a false government document with the intent to...
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
Three new board members appointed to Exchange Place Alliance
Three Jersey City business leaders with deep ties to the community have been appointed to the Exchange Place Alliance (EPA) board of directors, succeeding three retiring members. Developers Joe Panepinto and Abe Naparstek and real estate investor David Elkouby are joining the alliance at an important time.
Is Rutgers about to hand a lifetime contract to basketball miracle worker Steve Pikiell?
Rutgers is trying to make certain that if men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell ever leaves Piscataway, it’s for retirement. The guy who has made the Scarlet Knights into a Big Ten power on the court and the recruiting trail will again cash in on his storybook success. The...
Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game
A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
Biden to announce $292M grant for Gateway Tunnel today in NY visit
President Joe Biden will come to a New York City rail yard later Tuesday with the first of what New Jersey and New York officials hope will be several big checks for the Gateway Tunnel project. Biden is expected to announced a $292 million grant to Amtrak to finish the...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
After years of delays, project to replace uncovered drinking water reservoirs moves ahead
The Passaic Valley Water Commission has put two more pieces in place as it moves forward with its long-delayed project to drain its three reservoirs on Garret Mountain and replace them with concrete tanks. The PVWC this month awarded a three-year, $300,000 contract to a Fairfield-based law firm, Castano Quigley,...
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
