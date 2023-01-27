ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care

A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

School district offering $7,500 signing bonuses hired 149 teachers in 4 months

The Paterson public school district has hired 149 teachers since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires last fall, officials said. However, school officials still need to fill a high number of staffing vacancies in New Jersey’s third-largest city, days after the district reached a tentative, 5-year contract agreement with the Paterson teachers’ union.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Three new board members appointed to Exchange Place Alliance

Three Jersey City business leaders with deep ties to the community have been appointed to the Exchange Place Alliance (EPA) board of directors, succeeding three retiring members. Developers Joe Panepinto and Abe Naparstek and real estate investor David Elkouby are joining the alliance at an important time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game

A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
