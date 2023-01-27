SLO Symphony to perform ‘Brave New World’ March 4

Soloist, LA Philharmonic’s first violin, and recent Nipomo resident, Mischa Lefkowitz.

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony’s fourth concert of the 2022-2023 season, Brave New World will be held on Saturday, March 04, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center Box office at pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.

A free “No Ties Allowed” open dress rehearsal suitable for all ages of attendees will take place at the performing arts center at 11 a.m. the day of the concert.

The symphony will open with LA-based composer and Grammy Award winner, Patrice Rushen’s “Sinfonia.” Keeping with the LA connection, the soloist in Schumann’s Cello Concerto transcription for violin is LA Philharmonic’s first violin, and recent Nipomo resident, Mischa Lefkowitz. Dvorak’s Symphony No.9 “From the New World,” incorporates American- inspired themes from his time in Spillville, Iowa from 1893.

Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk, which begins at 6:30 p.m., with Music Director Andrew Sewell and a special guest the hour before the performance.