Read full article on original website
Helen Pohl
4d ago
I hope he is in a long Covid medical program to help deal with his obvious side effects of Covid. If you look carefully at him even through the make-up he is very ill 😷
Reply(1)
10
d Smith
3d ago
He did an amazing job! The character became weak & flawed. Coloma portrayed him flawlessly.
Reply
7
LA Butler
4d ago
sad to see him go. he was one of my favorite characters on the show
Reply(1)
13
Related
Willow leaving General Hospital: The Heart-Wrenching Goodbye on General Hospital
Will she stay in Port Charles, or will she be written off the show? In this article, we will take a look at the character's journey on the show and explore the possibilities of her future at General Hospital.
How old is Nina on General Hospital?
Nina, the powerful and enigmatic character on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," has captured the hearts of audiences with her beauty, charm, and mysterious past. But just how old is this leading lady? Fans have been speculating for years, but the truth has always been kept under wraps.
General Hospital leaves fans in the dark as Adam Huss returns to tape the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince
Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Adam Huss has returned to tape the final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Huss has stepped in twice before when Marcus Coloma was dealing with Covid-19. GH viewers have been waiting to find out the fate of the Cassadine Prince ever since it was reported that Marcus Coloma was fired from the role. When he got the news the actor was said to have refused to tape his final scenes but a representative for Coloma said he did not walk off without taping his last episodes.
General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber
On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.
soapoperanetwork.com
‘General Hospital’ to Air Special Episode Dedicated to the Life of Sonya Eddy and Her Character
Weeks after Sonya Eddy unexpectedly passed away, producers of ABC’s “General Hospital” have formally announced plans to dedicate a special episode set to air in late March that will honor the actress who had portrayed Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006. At the conclusion of the...
Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?
It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
Is Jason Morgan Making a Comeback to General Hospital? Fans Speculate on His Return
Fans of the popular daytime soap opera, General Hospital, have been speculating about the return of one of the show's most beloved characters, Jason Morgan. Is Jason Coming back on General Hospital?Photo byGetty Images.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
General Hospital Star Genie Francis Speaks Out On Inappropriate Luke And Laura Storyline
The General Hospital star, Genie Francis will no longer defend the storyline that started the Luke and Laura phenomenon, the infamous rape scene at the Campus Disco. "I think that the story was inappropriate, I don't condone it, and it's been a burden that I've had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I'm not doing that anymore."
GH Spoilers Speculation: The Bone Marrow Donor Everyone Is Ignoring
A chance to show who’s the real hero of Port Charles!. GH spoilers tease that Josslyn Jacks managed to make Willow Tait’s medical crisis a little bit more about herself when she recalled her own kidney transplant from years earlier. Which got us thinking.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
General Hospital Spoilers: Two Lives at Risk in General Hospital!
General Hospital spoilers, Willow Tait is fighting to preserve both herself and her unborn child, and her life is in danger. Her loved ones are anxiously awaiting for her to awaken at General Hospital. This week on the ABC sudser, Willow experiences a complete shift.
General Hospital Spoilers: Maggie the nanny might show up in Port Charles
Last week on General Hospital Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) told Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about Maggie the nanny who raised EMaggisme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl). This name has come up a number of times and perhaps now she might show up in Port Charles. Esme's saga has an expiration date and hopefully when that time comes all the dots will be connected and this mystery woman will be revealed.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess Actors Expect Their Characters to Die
Will either Adam Ruzek or Kim Burgess die in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Actors Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger wouldn't be surprised.
Where does Cameron go from here on General Hospital?
On General Hospital Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) has been stuck working at Kelly's and missed the signs that he was losing Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). The situation brings to mind the Temptations song: "I'm Losing You." Outside of work and his friendship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) Cam really does not have a social life and there are no available females in Port Charles at this time. Cam and Josslyn's first time was supposed to be romantic but thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) it turned into a nightmare from which they never recovered.
Comments / 14