New York Jets’ star ‘wouldn’t mind’ if Aaron Rodgers joined the team

After being 6-3 heading into their bye, the New York Jets looked like a strong bet to reach the postseason for the first time since 2010. Yet, winning just one of their next eight games ruined New York’s chances, and many would point the blame at the team’s quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers also missed the playoffs, despite a late surge that almost saw his Green Bay Packers sneak into the postseason. With the Packers not being able to win the NFC North for the first time since 2018, some are wondering if this is the offseason Rodgers finally departs Green Bay after 18 NFL seasons.

It’s not the first time rumors have surrounded Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, especially after the team selected QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Yet, this time feels different, with Love entering the final year of his contract and Rodgers no longer playing at an MVP level, at least last season.

Rodgers himself doesn’t know what to expect when it comes to his playing future, whether that means continuing play in Green Bay, taking his talents elsewhere, or possibly even retiring at the age of 39.

Yet, there’s one team who’s quickly emerging as a top potential landing spot for the four-time NFL MVP.

Related: Zach Wilson could have unexpected influence on New York Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner open to team adding Aaron Rodgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett to fill the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy, the Big Apple has emerged as a prime candidate to land Rodgers via trade.

Hackett, who Rodgers has long been an advocate for, dating back to their time together on the Packers from 2019-21 when the coach coordinated the Green Bay offense, could be the missing link that helps the Jets find their next starting quarterback.

If the Jets do emerge as a viable trade candidate for Rodgers, top NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner would approve of adding the Super Bowl-winning QB.

Making an appearance on ESPN Radio , Gardner was asked about the possibility of the Jets trading for Rodgers. Here’s what the Jets’ newest star had to say.

“I mean, you know, I would. I wouldn’t mind that. I just want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on on the defensive side.” New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner on idea of adding Aaron Rodgers ( H/T to Pro Football Talk )

While Gardner would seemingly welcome Rodgers to the Jets’ locker room with open arms, he doesn’t sound like a player who’s concerned about how the team approaches the offseason. Rodgers would be accepted, but at the end of the day, Gardner is staying focused on his own tasks, while letting New York’s decision-makers do the rest.

More must-reads: