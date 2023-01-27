Read full article on original website
Mike
4d ago
first he gets burned. now a bike accident. Dude! your getting older, I know it sucks, but you might consider slowing down a lil bit and stop taking unnecessary chances.
Reply(1)
19
wll2237 wll2237
4d ago
Never stop doing what you love. It's better to wear away than waste away. J is completely capable of driving, riding, and wrenching. These accidents happen to the best of us and it's not a reason to throw in the towel. A legend and a role model who only offers good wholesome energy to the world. A great American citizen, cherished by so many people. Love you Mr J. Leno!
Reply(3)
17
Sue Wiseley
4d ago
I think you should stay out of the garage for awhile jay. maybe take up knitting. it will help with the physical therapy on your hands.🤔😉😊
Reply(1)
8
