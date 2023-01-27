ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Tyre Nichols' Last 3 Words Were, 'Mom, Mom. Mom,' Says Lawyer, as Family Calls for Peaceful Protests

Tyre Nichols, 29, was allegedly beaten to death by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn. While five Memphis police officers were allegedly beating him to death, Tyre Nichols used his final words to cry out for his mother, family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a Friday press conference. "He calls out three times for his mother. His last words on this earth are 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' He's screaming for her," Crump said. "He said, 'I just wanna go home.'" Around 8:30 pm on Jan. 7,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
CNN

CNN

