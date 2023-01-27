Read full article on original website
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
Tyre Nichols' older brother, Jamal Dupree, talks to CNN for the first time since the release of the Memphis police body cam footage.
Sixth Memphis police officer relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother
Body camera video appears to show Memphis police officers pepper spraying Tyre Nichols while he was on the ground where he is heard shouting for his mother. Jan. 28, 2023.
Tyre Nichols' mom was mere blocks away when Memphis cops beat her son, and said she felt a pain in her gut when it happened
"My son was calling my name, and I was only feet away, and I did not even hear him; you have no clue how I feel right now," mom RowVaughn Wells said.
Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on…
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Tyre Nichols' death is just latest instance of video contradicting police accounts
The contrast between the initial account and the videos in Tyre Nichols' death is just the latest arrest of a Black person in which the police version was undermined or contradicted by video or witness accounts.
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Tyre Nichols' Last 3 Words Were, 'Mom, Mom. Mom,' Says Lawyer, as Family Calls for Peaceful Protests
Tyre Nichols, 29, was allegedly beaten to death by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn. While five Memphis police officers were allegedly beating him to death, Tyre Nichols used his final words to cry out for his mother, family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a Friday press conference. "He calls out three times for his mother. His last words on this earth are 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' He's screaming for her," Crump said. "He said, 'I just wanna go home.'" Around 8:30 pm on Jan. 7,...
Tyre Nichols: Arraignment date set for 5 ex-Memphis police officers charged in fatal beating
Five ex-Memphis officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith -- will be arraigned Feb. 17 over Tyre Nichols' deadly beating.
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Sky camera video shows several police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Officials have released video footage showing Memphis police officers repeatedly beating Tyre Nichols during the night of his arrest.
Memphis police chief: Tyre Nichols video ‘about the same, if not worse’ than Rodney King beating
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis on Friday said that the video of the incident that led to Tyre Nichols’s death is “about the same, if not worse” than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles. Davis said in an interview on “CNN This Morning,” ahead of the video’s expected release later…
Tyre Nichols' mother urges peaceful protest: 'I don't want us burning up our cities'
The mother of Tyre Nichols, Rowvaughn Wells, is urging the public to “protest in peace” ahead of the video release of the Memphis Police encounter that led to her son’s death.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.
A video of Tyre Nichols being killed by police is due to be released Friday. Even the police chief says what it shows is 'heinous' and 'inhumane.'
Tyre Nichols died after he was beaten by police at a traffic stop. Chief Cerelyn Davis said the footage shows a "disregard of basic human rights."
These 5 Memphis Officers Were Fired After Tyre Nichols' Death & 50 Cent Had Called Them Out
Five Memphis police officers were fired this week in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after he was reportedly assaulted at a traffic stop. The incident, which took place on January 7, drew widespread media attention as well as cries for justice from the likes of rapper 50 Cent.
