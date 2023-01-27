ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 177

Sd Lee
4d ago

He was driving erratically, putting other innocent people’s life at risk. If you can’t obey the laws and drive right, then you didn’t need a license. Comply you won’t die…

Reply(10)
44
Fentanyl Kills
4d ago

no matter what the situation was for him being pulled over, (it wasn't yet determined if it was a legitimate stop) these cops had all his information and should've just let him go. they were bullies and amped up with something to prove for them to beat this man basically to death. how dare they take this man's life! not 1 of these officers stopped it?? really?? how does this still happen today?? Tyre desered better than that. my heart goes put to his mother and family. God, please comfort Tyres family and may he rest in eternal peace. 🙏

Reply
7
#fblessatlast#
4d ago

Leave it to Lemon to play the race card, why he needs to go from CNN🙄🤢

Reply(3)
67
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host: I Didn’t See Any ‘Death Blows’ in Tyre Nichols Footage

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he didn’t see any “death blows” in the damning body-cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.The footage shows the cops pull Nichols over for a traffic stop before aggressively tossing him on the pavement as they shout threats and draw their guns. “Bitch, put your hands behind your back,” one cop said. “I’ll knock your ass the fuck out,” he followed up, before tasering Nichols.More footage shows cops repeatedly punching him in the head before pepper spraying him as he desperately called out for his...
MEMPHIS, NY
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
themorninghustle.com

Video Shows Racist White Man Threatening To Show FedEx Driver ‘How Little Black Lives Matter’

Sometimes being Black in America means it’s only a matter of time before you come across a white person who can’t wait for an excuse to call you the n-word. A video was posted to Twitter Wednesday that showed a Black FedEx worker, reportedly in Douglasville, Georgia, amid a confrontation with a racist white man who may or may not have assumed the title “grand wizard” at some point in his life.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols’s Death On “Single Black Mothers”

He claims the video of officers beating Nichols to death “looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”. The murder of Tyre Nichols by several Memphis police officers has captured the attention of the U.S., and Ciara didn’t like what a particular sports journalist had to say. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. The incident escalated, and he was pulled from his vehicle, pepper sprayed, and tased by a group of officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy