He was driving erratically, putting other innocent people’s life at risk. If you can’t obey the laws and drive right, then you didn’t need a license. Comply you won’t die…
no matter what the situation was for him being pulled over, (it wasn't yet determined if it was a legitimate stop) these cops had all his information and should've just let him go. they were bullies and amped up with something to prove for them to beat this man basically to death. how dare they take this man's life! not 1 of these officers stopped it?? really?? how does this still happen today?? Tyre desered better than that. my heart goes put to his mother and family. God, please comfort Tyres family and may he rest in eternal peace. 🙏
Leave it to Lemon to play the race card, why he needs to go from CNN🙄🤢
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
