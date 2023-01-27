Read full article on original website
Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: SFST, TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Monday, Southern First Bancshares' Director, David G. Ellison, made a $183,930 purchase...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Interesting HCA Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 227 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HCA options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Valero Energy (VLO): Time to Buy?
Valero Energy (VLO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
CSAN vs. BE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with Cosan (CSAN) and Bloom Energy (BE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood is feasting in 2023. The founder CEO and ace stock picker at Ark Invest is seeing double-digit percentage returns across her family of the exchange-traded funds in January. Can she keep it going?. Wood announces all of Ark's daily transactions. She added to existing positions in Roku (NASDAQ:...
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
India's Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 bln share sale
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller's scathing attack. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group...
BlackRock Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12.18MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
Voya Financial (VOYA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Voya Financial (VOYA) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:. Impinj PI: This company which provides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
December 2025 Options Now Available For Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
Investors in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw new options become available today, for the December 2025 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 1053 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CLF options chain for the new December 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Criteo S.A (CRTO)
Fintel reports that DnB Asset Management AS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Criteo S.A (CRTO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in...
Linde (LIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Linde (LIN) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
What Awaits Intercontinental (ICE) This Earnings Season?
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, before market open. ICE delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.33%. Factors to Note. Solid performance at Exchanges and Fixed Income and Data Services segments is likely to...
What Makes Interpublic (IPG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Interpublic Group (IPG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Assurant (AIZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Assurant (AIZ) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
