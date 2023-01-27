ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

The Dude.
3d ago

Condolences to the family, I wonder which factor for this one? Medical condition, high speed, eyes on phone instead of the road, or under the influence of something?

KMOV

MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident

A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
cbs2iowa.com

Overnight crash sends driver to hospital, then jail

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Mt. Vernon woman is accused of drunk driving after crashing into a utility pole. It happened just before Midnight Friday night on Mt. Vernon Road near Wilder Drive. Investigators say the woman lost control of her car and hit the pole. The driver was...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft

An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
edglentoday.com

Holiday Shores Chief: Seatbelts/Car Seat Keeps Man, Young Child Safe After Vehicle Overturns

HOLIDAY SHORES - Law enforcement says all the time that seat belts and car seats save lives, but an incident on Friday in the area showed it crystal clear. A vehicle overturned at the intersection of Illinois Route 159 and Illinois Route 140 in the Holiday Shores Protection District on Friday, but thanks to seat belts and a proper car seat, a man and young child did not have to be taken for medical treatment beyond at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured

At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening. State troopers first received reports…
WISCONSIN STATE
starvedrock.media

Carus Says They're Still Seeking Cause Of Fire While Continuing To Work With Neighbors

Nearly three weeks after the Carus plant in La Salle caught fire, there's still no official cause of the blaze. Carus, LLC Vice President of Operations Allen Gibbs says his company has brought on a third-party consultant who specializes in root cause analysis for these types of fires. He says they're “conducting a thorough investigation of the fire and we expect preliminary results in the coming weeks”. Up to this point the State Fire Marshal's Office has preliminary found the cause of the fire to be undetermined with no evidence of suspicious activity.
LASALLE, IL

