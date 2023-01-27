Read full article on original website
The Dude.
3d ago
Condolences to the family, I wonder which factor for this one? Medical condition, high speed, eyes on phone instead of the road, or under the influence of something?
Reply
2
Related
St. Charles man dies after car strikes I-70 median wall
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died early Tuesday morning after his car traveled off the roadway on Interstate 70 and struck a guardrail and a median wall. The fatal crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-70, east of Interstate 270 in St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
St. Charles man dies in Interstate 70 crash
A St. Charles man died after a crash late Monday evening on Interstate 70, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMOV
Plow drivers, first responders busy as freezing rain causes chaos on St. Louis roadways
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Plow drivers and first responders across the St. Louis region have been working around the clock since Sunday night after freezing rain caused havoc for unsuspecting drivers. Monday morning, plow drivers with American Snow and Ice had been on the roads for more than 18 hours,...
St. Charles County first responders caution ice is not gone
First responders faced numerous crashes Monday morning and are urging drivers to slow down. They are worried about overnight refreezing.
4 vehicles hit Trooper vehicle, police remind drivers to 'slow down'
Nevada State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious around first responders as a trooper vehicle was hit by 4 vehicles that were speeding in winter conditions.
Slick roads cause crashes, close schools
There are slick conditions and crashes happening in St. Charles County.
Two killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 86
New York State Police has announced a wrong-way driver is responsible for a crash around 6 p.m. EST Saturday evening that killed two people on Interstate 86 in the Town of Ellicott. Read more here:
KMOV
MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
Dangerous commute in St. Louis County
Road crews are busy Monday morning battling another blast of winter.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident
A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
cbs2iowa.com
Overnight crash sends driver to hospital, then jail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Mt. Vernon woman is accused of drunk driving after crashing into a utility pole. It happened just before Midnight Friday night on Mt. Vernon Road near Wilder Drive. Investigators say the woman lost control of her car and hit the pole. The driver was...
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft
An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
KMOV
Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
edglentoday.com
Holiday Shores Chief: Seatbelts/Car Seat Keeps Man, Young Child Safe After Vehicle Overturns
HOLIDAY SHORES - Law enforcement says all the time that seat belts and car seats save lives, but an incident on Friday in the area showed it crystal clear. A vehicle overturned at the intersection of Illinois Route 159 and Illinois Route 140 in the Holiday Shores Protection District on Friday, but thanks to seat belts and a proper car seat, a man and young child did not have to be taken for medical treatment beyond at the scene.
85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening. State troopers first received reports…
starvedrock.media
Carus Says They're Still Seeking Cause Of Fire While Continuing To Work With Neighbors
Nearly three weeks after the Carus plant in La Salle caught fire, there's still no official cause of the blaze. Carus, LLC Vice President of Operations Allen Gibbs says his company has brought on a third-party consultant who specializes in root cause analysis for these types of fires. He says they're “conducting a thorough investigation of the fire and we expect preliminary results in the coming weeks”. Up to this point the State Fire Marshal's Office has preliminary found the cause of the fire to be undetermined with no evidence of suspicious activity.
KMOV
‘I was freaked out’ Arrow hits St. John home weeks after another arrow found in next-door-neighbor’s yard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s not something you expect to see in your backyard or on your house. Two arrows were found by next-door neighbors in a neighborhood in St. John in St. Louis County. One arrow was found in a yard in late November, another could be seen sticking out of the back of a house this week.
Comments / 4