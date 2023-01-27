Nearly three weeks after the Carus plant in La Salle caught fire, there's still no official cause of the blaze. Carus, LLC Vice President of Operations Allen Gibbs says his company has brought on a third-party consultant who specializes in root cause analysis for these types of fires. He says they're “conducting a thorough investigation of the fire and we expect preliminary results in the coming weeks”. Up to this point the State Fire Marshal's Office has preliminary found the cause of the fire to be undetermined with no evidence of suspicious activity.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO