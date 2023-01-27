ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi Carter Sparkles in Gold Ugg Boots, Colorful Outfit & Braids With Beads for Arrival Dubai Concert

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xla6M_0kTR6Kss00

Beyonce and her family touched down in Los Angeles yesterday after their stay in Dubai for the now-viral concert that celebrated the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel. Beyonce’s youngest daughter Rumi was spotted stepping off the plane followed by her father Jay Z. Rumi was in the audience to see her big sister Blue Ivy perform alongside their mother at the show.

Dressed casually, Rumi had on a pastel pink hoodie, the style slouchy and comfortable. On bottom, the 5-year-old fashionista sported blue pants with colorful motifs, the trousers resembling sleepwear. Both the top and bottom were perfect for traveling because of their baggy and warm nature. Keeping her hair out of her face, Rumi sported her tresses in braids strung up with colorful beads.

Sticking to a cozy style aesthetic, Rumi slipped into a pair of classic Ugg boots with a sparkly gold appearance. The shiny pair featured rounded toes with rubber soles and rugged tread that offered the star a slip-free wear.

Rumi’s Uggs were also warmly lined with shearling as most Ugg boots are. The silhouette is one of the most popular go-to shoe styles during the colder months. The short boot has become iconic for its soft sheepskin, enduring design and versatility. Incorporating a durable, lightweight sole to increase cushioning and traction.

Beyoncé held an extravagant performance to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. The songstress was reportedly paid $24 million to hold the private one-hour set. Swedish House Mafia will also be performing alongside Beyoncé. The performance came ahead of a tour supporting her “Renaissance” album. The concert saw many a-list celebrities in attendance and although it was a private concert, footage of the short show was somehow leaked to the public.

PHOTOS : Check out Beyonce’s best red carpet outfits .

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

