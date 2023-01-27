ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.

“Gasms” features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself. The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, “Smokey & Friends,” which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige.

The upcoming album's first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” is now available on streaming services.

Robinson is a legendary music producer, songwriter, record label executive and solo musician who's penned over 4,000 songs and been inducted into the the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters' halls of fame.

The musician has worked with other historic Motown artists like the Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.

Robinson will soon be honored alongside fellow Motown musician Berry Gordy as the 2023 “Persons Of The Year” at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares event on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

Larry “DJ” Springfield
3d ago

No lie This Notification popped up and it said Breaking News: Smokey Robinson.... I got so scared..So glad I got good news. a New Smokey album Let's Go 🌟🌟

angela ausburn
3d ago

Yes, this is some wonderful news 👏. I have loved his music from the beginning ❤️. Smooth sound, voice like no other. Young people try to duplicate, but Noo, Noo, Noo will never be a Smoky. lol

Gary Whitlock
3d ago

smokey Robinson will always be smokey Robinson and no one can take his place. Do anyone know anyone that hasn't had a bad place through life it happens to everyone in this life . Never give up , I love the man just for who he is. Stay strong smokey Robinson. God is alive.

