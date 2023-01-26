TE Nyck Harbor and his family returned to their home in the Washington, DC area from their official visit to Oregon early Monday morning. Both parents had to get off to work and Harbor had to get to school, so the family really didn’t have much time to discuss a decision which he will announce early Wednesday afternoon. Monday night the family plans to sit down and possible come away with an answer. “This evening we’re going to sit down and analyze everything,” Harbor’s father Azuka Harbor said. “Maybe tonight (on a decision). Most likely. Everybody is still in it. Those five schools.” Those five schools are USC, Oregon, Maryland, Michigan and Miami. “The Oregon visit went well. It was a good visit,” Mr. Harbor said. “They showed us a lot of stuff, the facilities and everything. It was a good visit.” Harbor will take part in a school signing ceremony Wednesday and will be the last to announce his plans. That’s expected to come around 1:00 PM.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO