NSU to hold Spring 2023 Teacher Job Fair on Feb. 3
TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State University Career Services will host its biannual Teacher Job Fair on Feb. 3. The event is free to attend. The fair will take place on the Tahlequah campus in the University Center Ballroom from 2-4 p.m. and is for students seeking employment in education or attending an education-focused graduate school. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring documents such as a resumé and business cards.
CN harm reduction facility holds official opening
TAHLEQUAH – Though it has been offering its services since September, the Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program held its official opening on Jan. 24 to discuss its mission to enhance public safety and the health of people struggling with addiction. The CN Harm Reduction Program office is at 214...
Florida resident hits $1.29M jackpot
ROLAND – A Floridian truck driver is $1.29 million richer after hitting a jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route Jan. 20. He won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand progressive slot game. “When it hit,...
