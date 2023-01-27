TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State University Career Services will host its biannual Teacher Job Fair on Feb. 3. The event is free to attend. The fair will take place on the Tahlequah campus in the University Center Ballroom from 2-4 p.m. and is for students seeking employment in education or attending an education-focused graduate school. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring documents such as a resumé and business cards.

