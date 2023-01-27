Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
College Football News
South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
South Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Gamecocks miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Sept 2 North Carolina (in Charlotte) Sept 9 Furman. Sept 16 at Georgia. Sept 23 Mississippi State. Sept 30 at...
Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Dawn Staley has “utmost confidence” in Bree Hall’s ability to knock down shots. Hall richly rewarded that faith with a career-high 18 points and four 3-pointers in No. 1 South Carolina’s 65-52 victory over Alabama on Sunday. Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.
sportstalksc.com
Dawn Staley recaps #Gamecocks 65-52 win at Alabama (AUDIO)
Top ranked USC extended their winning streak to 27 games Sunday with a 65-52 win at Alabama. The Gamecocks led by just four in the third quarter, but they eventually gained control and stretched their lead to 48-35. Bree Hall led the Gamecocks in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Aliyah Boston recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to South Carolina, 65-52
Alabama showed some fight in a tough game, but ultimately fall to the Gamecocks.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks keep it rolling for 2024 class with addition of LB Wendell Gregory
The hot recruiting start for Shane Beamer and USC in the 2024 recruiting season continued Friday afternoon with a public commitment on social media from LB Wendell Gregory (6-4 220) of Marietta, GA. Gregory, whose birthday also was Friday, was a heavily recruited prospect whose offers also included Tennessee, Southern Cal, Auburn, North Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, NC State and Mississippi State.
South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio
South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide scouting report, score prediction
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball is on a hot streak, beating each of its past four opponents by at least 25 points, and the Gamecocks will look to add another big victory this weekend against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The No. 1 Gamecocks (20-0, 8-0 SEC) have won a...
Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina
Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford
South Carolina recently sent an assistant to watch basketball star Jordan Watford.
Wendell Gregory Announces Decision
South Carolina has landed linebacker Wendell Gregory, one of the top defenders in America.
South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule
South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl. The post South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
WLTX.com
Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
wach.com
Columbia Police Chief gives statement ahead of Tyre Nichols incident video release
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has released a statement on the Tyre Nichols incident calling the actions of the five Memphis police officers "reckless" - as body camera footage is expected to be released Friday. In Chief Holbrook's statement on Friday, he reprimanded the actions...
abcnews4.com
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Columbia Star
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Lott issues statement about death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF LEON LOTT HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Lott: “I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions...
Comments / 0