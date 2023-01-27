ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WHIO Dayton

Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Dawn Staley has “utmost confidence” in Bree Hall’s ability to knock down shots. Hall richly rewarded that faith with a career-high 18 points and four 3-pointers in No. 1 South Carolina’s 65-52 victory over Alabama on Sunday. Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sportstalksc.com

Dawn Staley recaps #Gamecocks 65-52 win at Alabama (AUDIO)

Top ranked USC extended their winning streak to 27 games Sunday with a 65-52 win at Alabama. The Gamecocks led by just four in the third quarter, but they eventually gained control and stretched their lead to 48-35. Bree Hall led the Gamecocks in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Aliyah Boston recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks keep it rolling for 2024 class with addition of LB Wendell Gregory

The hot recruiting start for Shane Beamer and USC in the 2024 recruiting season continued Friday afternoon with a public commitment on social media from LB Wendell Gregory (6-4 220) of Marietta, GA. Gregory, whose birthday also was Friday, was a heavily recruited prospect whose offers also included Tennessee, Southern Cal, Auburn, North Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, NC State and Mississippi State.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Signing Day: An Early Look at 2024 and the Blue Chip Ratio

South Carolina Football’s Highest Ranked Signee Ever, Jadeveon Clowney (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) 2023’s National Signing Day is almost here, and college football’s recruiting news cycle is at one of its two busiest points of the year (the other being the Early Signing Period). South Carolina football seems primed to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-20 class, and one very large, very fast fish—Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor—might still be brought into the boat.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina

Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC

