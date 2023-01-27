ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jennings Daily News

Timothy Carl Hebert

On Jan. 27, 2023, Timothy Carl Hebert loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 66. A celebration of Tim‘s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.
JENNINGS, LA
Jennings Daily News

Adaun Da’Quantae Gaines

Adaun Da’Quantae Gaines passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2023. He was 5 years old. A Celebration of Adaun‘s life was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Gerald Perkins officiating. A gathering of family and...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Town of Welsh prepares for major milestones

The town of Welsh has two major milestones coming up in 2023: the 30th anniversary of the Friends of the Welsh Museum and the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter. To mark the occasions, the Friends of the Welsh Museum will host special events during the...
WELSH, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Opelousas Sr High School soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'

Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
BROUSSARD, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat

Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations’ annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors’ Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy