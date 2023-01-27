Read full article on original website
Jennings Daily News
Timothy Carl Hebert
On Jan. 27, 2023, Timothy Carl Hebert loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 66. A celebration of Tim‘s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.
Jennings Daily News
Adaun Da’Quantae Gaines
Adaun Da’Quantae Gaines passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2023. He was 5 years old. A Celebration of Adaun‘s life was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Gerald Perkins officiating. A gathering of family and...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
Lake Charles American Press
Town of Welsh prepares for major milestones
The town of Welsh has two major milestones coming up in 2023: the 30th anniversary of the Friends of the Welsh Museum and the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter. To mark the occasions, the Friends of the Welsh Museum will host special events during the...
Family of Opelousas murder victim speaks on loved one’s life
On Jan. 16, Kiara Vallian, 29, of Opelousas, was sitting in her car on Elementary Lane when she was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting by an unknown shooter.
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
theadvocate.com
Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'
Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Two teen girls booked for making threats to Jennings High School
Two juveniles have admitted making threats that led to a lockdown of Jennings High School on Wednesday.
kadn.com
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Lake Charles American Press
Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat
Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations’ annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors’ Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
