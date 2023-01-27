ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Lego letting go of Connecticut office

Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story

When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
SUFFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy