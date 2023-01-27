Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
therealdeal.com
Lego letting go of Connecticut office
Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant held in Chicopee
The Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant took place this afternoon in Chicopee.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
NHPR
Western Massachusetts lawmaker expresses concern over LEGO departure from Connecticut
A Massachusetts state senator said the toy maker LEGO moving its headquarters, and more than 700 jobs, from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston will have a negative impact on his district. On Tuesday LEGO announced the move, scheduled for 2026. Its headquarters are just a few miles from the state line....
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story
When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
