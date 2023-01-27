Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
UK Regional Carrier Flybe Ceases Operations
For the second time in less than three years, UK regional airline Flybe has ceased operations. The carrier—which struggled financially for some time despite several restructuring efforts—flew its last revenue service on January 28. The UK High Court has named David John Pike and Michael Robert Pink as...
Aviation International News
Myairops, Spire Global Expand Partnership with Wx Data
Myairops is leveraging its strategic data partnership with Spire Global to integrate the latter’s weather data to enhance the former’s flight product with additional situational awareness and data insights. Previously, Spire’s global aviation data has been used to drive efficiency and automation in Myairops’s software. With...
Aviation International News
FAA Clarifies Instrument Approach Categories
The FAA has published revised Information for Operators 23001, which offers expanded guidance about which aircraft approach categories should be used for instrument procedures. It emphasizes that approach categories for either Vref, if specified, or 1.3 Vso are determined at maximum certified landing weight even if the actual landing weight is lower. “The certificated approach category is permanent and independent of the changing conditions of day-to-day operations,” the FAA said.
Aviation International News
CrewBlast Caps Off Surge in Growth with App Update
Technology-based staffing company CrewBlast rolled out an upgraded app that it said incorporates frequently requested features to make the service easier to use. Founded in 2021, CrewBlast's app pairs private aviation operators with available qualified crew and flight attendants. CrewBlast v2.0 comes as the firm completed its first full year of operation and exceeded its forecasted sales by 350 percent.
Aviation International News
Epps Aviation FBO Being Sold to Aero Center Chain
Aviation holding company SAR Trilogy, which operates the Aero Center FBO chain, is expanding into the Atlanta market with its announcement of a definitive purchase agreement for family-owned Epps Aviation, a full-service FBO at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (KPDK). One of three service providers at KPDK and the only independent, Epps has been in operation for nearly 60 years, lead by Pat Epps and his three children.
Aviation International News
Honeywell Receives First SAF Shipment at Phoenix Campus
Honeywell Aerospace will begin the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Phoenix campus after receiving its first delivery of the renewable fuel over the past week. The company will use the SAF in the development and production testing of its auxiliary power units (APUs) and aircraft engines, as well as the testing of units from its repair and overhaul facility.
