Carla's Reality Update: Robyn Is Married, L&HH Family Reunion + Potomac

 4 days ago

Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac- Word has it…Real Housewives of Potomac Star Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan Dixon, are married again. If you’ve been watching RHOP, Robyn and Juan’s marriage is a hot topic. Especially with your girl Karen. I don’t understand it. Why is Karen so worried about if Juan is cheating on Robyn, when are they getting married? And no, Karen- Juan does not want you! Girl, bye. Robyn made it clear that she wanted Juan to sign a prenup, and their wedding was going to be a small intimate ceremony with just their two sons in attendance. According to People Magazine, fans might get to see footage from Robyn and Juan’s wedding during the season finale. Moving on, what is up with Mia, while on the trip to Mexico, she apologized to Wendy for her behavior in Miami, but she still is beefing with her best friend Jaqueline. WTH! Anyway while in Mexico the ladies were partying and kicking it, and Wendy said that Mia wanted to hook up with her sexually. Now fast forward to Mia’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Mia did she wanted to hook up sexually with Wendy. Mia said she wouldn’t be opposed to hooking up with Wendy, but only if Wendy’s husband Eddie, and her husband G were both involved. The RHOP is tew much for me!

Love and Hip Hop Family Reunion

Love and Hip Hop Family Reunion- Well if you’ve been watching… Shekinah and Lyrica have been going back and forth and beefing all season long. However, there were issues about social media DM’s, Shekinah talking about Lyrica’s mother- calling her a one-hit wonder, etc. Well, the cast hosted a prom night-themed party, and Lyrica got up and walked over and slapped Shekinah out of nowhere. Shekinah did not see that coming, she was just eating her chicken. I don’t condone violence at all, but when you talk about people’s mamas, be careful.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion- Part One

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part One- What happened on the girls’ trip to San Diego with the Heather Gay black eye incident? Heather told Andy Cohen, “I blacked out. I don't know how it happened." I’m watching it like, WTH? Heather basically said she didn’t remember. ““There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing which is just humor, and just make it go away, and it didn't go away.” Now I thought that Heather and Jen got drunk and Jen Shah probably gave her the black eye, and Heather was trying to protect Jen due to her legal case. Heather even admitted at the reunion, that even if Jen did give her the black eye that she would protect Jen. That Heather is ride or die for her friend Jen Shah. Anyway, we all know that Lisa and Meredith are still beefing. On the trip, Lisa said that Meredith popped pills. Well at the reunion, Lisa said that Jen Shah told her that. Meredith called Jen during the reunion to ask her did she say that, and Jen said that was a lie. Lisa was like, “Oh you’re going to believe her over me, she is about to go to jail.” That part, Lisa! The shade is so real! I can’t wait for RHOSLC Reunion Part 2

