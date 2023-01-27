Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
fox29.com
Police: Threats made against middle school in Lansdale prompt early dismissal for students
LANSDALE, Pa. - Students at a middle school in Lansdale were dismissed early after multiple threats were made against the school. According to the police, two threats were made against Penndale Middle School on Monday. Authorities say police responded, coordinated with school officials and decided to dismiss students early. Students...
fox29.com
Police: Lockdown lifted at Overbrook High School after 15-year-old student shot nearby
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Overbrook left one teen injured and a high school in the area on a brief lockdown, authorities say. According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of N 61st and Jefferson Streets just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a 15-year-old male...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols's death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. They said institutional change needs to happen with policing nationwide and on the Island.
Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
longisland.com
Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
fox29.com
'Getting the help I need': Upper Darby Mayor to seek treatment following arrest on suspicion of DUI
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer is speaking out for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week. According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29, Keffer was taken into custody on January 26 after being pulled over. The responding officer reported fresh damage to the bumper and front passenger tire on Keffer's car, also noting the smell of alcohol on Keffer, the complaint said.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
As gruesome details emerge in court, ‘The Wanderers’ visit scene of crash that took life of pregnant 23-year-old woman on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Horrific details emerged in court days after a tragic crash on Hylan Boulevard took the life of a pregnant 23-year-old woman. Adriana Sylmetaj, of Great Kills, was killed in the early morning crash on Saturday after the car she was riding in hit a utility pole in New Dorp.
