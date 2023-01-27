ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Shore News Network

Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
TAPinto.net

Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident

TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
longisland.com

Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
fox29.com

'Getting the help I need': Upper Darby Mayor to seek treatment following arrest on suspicion of DUI

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer is speaking out for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week. According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29, Keffer was taken into custody on January 26 after being pulled over. The responding officer reported fresh damage to the bumper and front passenger tire on Keffer's car, also noting the smell of alcohol on Keffer, the complaint said.
UPPER DARBY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
