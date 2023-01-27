WOR Week in Review

Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning:

Rich Lowry, editor in chief of the National Review, talked with Len and Michael about seemingly everyone being found to have classified documents. Rich wondered…who could be next?

And all the talk about classified documents everyone had that they weren’t supposed to, it’s got us looking forward to the 2024 Presidential race. Republican Media Consultant Alex Castellanos returned to the show this week, and told the guys that it’s time for some fresh blood in both parties.

Locally, the high crime rate in New York City has resulted in some banks closing their ATMs at night. Alice Stockton-Rossini hit the streets of the Big Apple to get people’s thoughts on the matter.

Mark Simone:

Mark and economist Steve Moore talked about the importance of fossil fuels in everyday life, and how President Trump had the United States energy independent for the first time in decades.

Mark and political commentator Ann Coulter spoke about the 2024 Presidential race. Ann is in the Ron DeSantis camp, while Mark thinks DeSantis is not ready to debate against a pro like Trump.

And Mark spoke with streaming host Bill O’Reilly about the differences in the media coverage of President Biden’s classified documents scandal versus President Trump’s.

