ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
710 WOR

WOR Week in Review

710 WOR
710 WOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeKdB_0kTR2GD800

Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning:

Rich Lowry, editor in chief of the National Review, talked with Len and Michael about seemingly everyone being found to have classified documents. Rich wondered…who could be next?

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2023-01-25-what-politician-will-be-found-with-secret-documents-next/

And all the talk about classified documents everyone had that they weren’t supposed to, it’s got us looking forward to the 2024 Presidential race. Republican Media Consultant Alex Castellanos returned to the show this week, and told the guys that it’s time for some fresh blood in both parties.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2023-01-26-america-ready-for-new-face-in-the-white-house/

Locally, the high crime rate in New York City has resulted in some banks closing their ATMs at night. Alice Stockton-Rossini hit the streets of the Big Apple to get people’s thoughts on the matter.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2023-01-23-bank-to-close-atms-in-nyc-at-night-blames-rising-crime/

Mark Simone:

Mark and economist Steve Moore talked about the importance of fossil fuels in everyday life, and how President Trump had the United States energy independent for the first time in decades.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-economist-steve-moore-107873309/

Mark and political commentator Ann Coulter spoke about the 2024 Presidential race. Ann is in the Ron DeSantis camp, while Mark thinks DeSantis is not ready to debate against a pro like Trump.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-best-selling-author-ann-107817666/

And Mark spoke with streaming host Bill O’Reilly about the differences in the media coverage of President Biden’s classified documents scandal versus President Trump’s.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-bill-oreilly-107760088/

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy