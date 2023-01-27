ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zpusx_0kTR2CgE00

A Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl matchup is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook, while three Super Bowl outcomes are tied for the best odds.

It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?

This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome .

There are only four teams left— Chiefs , Bengals , Eagles , 49ers —meaning there are four possible Super Bowl LVII matchups with eight possible outcomes. Any Eagles matchup would be a Super Bowl first, while the 49ers have played both teams in the Super Bowl and are undefeated against the Bengals and lost to the Chiefs.

Here is where the current market stands for both markets at SI Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII Matchup Odds

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+200)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+250)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (+300)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (+300)

Super Bowl LVII Outcome Odds

Eagles Over Bengals (+500)
Bengals Over Eagles (+550)
Eagles Over Eagles (+550)
Chiefs Over Eagles (+600)
49ers Over Bengals (+750)
Bengals Over 49ers (+800)
Chiefs Over 49ers (+800)
49ers Over Chiefs (+800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsiY7_0kTR2CgE00
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Despite the Chiefs and Bengals both having +250 odds to win the Super Bowl, the Bengals and Eagles are the favorites to face off in Glendale, Ariz..

The reigning AFC champion Bengals are 2.5-point road underdogs at Arrowhead for the championship game Sunday . Cincinnati’s offense and defense was dominant in last week’s 27-10 win over the Bills as a five-point underdog.

Joe Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes, winning all three career matchups by an exact three-point margin.

Mahomes will not be 100 percent Sunday as he suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s 27-20 divisional round win over the Jaguars . Mahomes finished the game despite the injury, but the Chiefs failed to cover the large spread.

The Chiefs had the NFL’s No. 1 regular-season offense, averaging 29.1 points per game. Their defense, however, was middle of the the pack and allowed a league-leading 35 passing touchdowns. If you are a Chiefs fan, now is a great time to jump on the value no matter which team you see them facing in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are currently favored by 2.5 points at home against the 49ers and will have an extra day of rest for Sunday’s NFC championship game. Jalen Hurts removed all doubt about his health in the divisional round as the Eagles stomped the Giants , 38-7, and easily covered the 7.5-point spread.

The 49ers continue to find success with Kyle Shanahan’s system, and their top-ranked defense made the difference in Sunday’s low-scoring affair vs. the Cowboys . The Niners covered the 3.5-point spread in their 19-12 win despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy not throwing a single touchdown.

San Francisco currently owns the longest odds to win outright at +300.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
AFP

Chiefs and Eagles triumph to set up Super Bowl showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after the two top seeds won their Conference Championships in contrasting style on Sunday. The Eagles sealed the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance -- and second in five years -- with an emphatic victory in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

49ers player accuses NFL of wanting Eagles in Super Bowl

Somebody associated with the San Francisco 49ers has suggested the NFL preferred for the Philadelphia Eagles to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. One anonymous 49ers player told NFL insider Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the injury to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy early in Sunday's NFC Championship Game ended San Francisco's chances of notching an upset win in Philadelphia for reasons that had nothing to do with fourth-choice option Josh Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy