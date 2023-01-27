Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds

A Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl matchup is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook, while three Super Bowl outcomes are tied for the best odds.

It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?

This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome .

There are only four teams left— Chiefs , Bengals , Eagles , 49ers —meaning there are four possible Super Bowl LVII matchups with eight possible outcomes. Any Eagles matchup would be a Super Bowl first, while the 49ers have played both teams in the Super Bowl and are undefeated against the Bengals and lost to the Chiefs.

Here is where the current market stands for both markets at SI Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII Matchup Odds

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+200)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+250)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (+300)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (+300)

Super Bowl LVII Outcome Odds

Eagles Over Bengals (+500)

Bengals Over Eagles (+550)

Eagles Over Eagles (+550)

Chiefs Over Eagles (+600)

49ers Over Bengals (+750)

Bengals Over 49ers (+800)

Chiefs Over 49ers (+800)

49ers Over Chiefs (+800)

Despite the Chiefs and Bengals both having +250 odds to win the Super Bowl, the Bengals and Eagles are the favorites to face off in Glendale, Ariz..

The reigning AFC champion Bengals are 2.5-point road underdogs at Arrowhead for the championship game Sunday . Cincinnati’s offense and defense was dominant in last week’s 27-10 win over the Bills as a five-point underdog.

Joe Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes, winning all three career matchups by an exact three-point margin.

Mahomes will not be 100 percent Sunday as he suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s 27-20 divisional round win over the Jaguars . Mahomes finished the game despite the injury, but the Chiefs failed to cover the large spread.

The Chiefs had the NFL’s No. 1 regular-season offense, averaging 29.1 points per game. Their defense, however, was middle of the the pack and allowed a league-leading 35 passing touchdowns. If you are a Chiefs fan, now is a great time to jump on the value no matter which team you see them facing in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are currently favored by 2.5 points at home against the 49ers and will have an extra day of rest for Sunday’s NFC championship game. Jalen Hurts removed all doubt about his health in the divisional round as the Eagles stomped the Giants , 38-7, and easily covered the 7.5-point spread.

The 49ers continue to find success with Kyle Shanahan’s system, and their top-ranked defense made the difference in Sunday’s low-scoring affair vs. the Cowboys . The Niners covered the 3.5-point spread in their 19-12 win despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy not throwing a single touchdown.

San Francisco currently owns the longest odds to win outright at +300.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .