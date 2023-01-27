Where every Georgia signee finished in the final 2023 On3 Consensus
The On3 Consensus is the only ranking system of its kind. It takes four different sets of recruiting rankings — ESPN, On3, Rivals, and 247Sports — gives them equal weight, and creates one consensus ranking for each player. Now that all four outlets have finalized their rankings for the 2023 class, we now have the ultimate On3 Consensus for the class. The group of signees that signed with Georgia includes four five-star prospects, 18 four-star prospects, and a trio of three-star guys.
Below, DawgsHQ puts it all in one place for you as we let you know where they all finished.
5-stars signed by Georgia…
EDGE Damon Wilson: No. 20 overall, No. 3 EDGE, and No. 5 in Florida
DL Jordan Hall: No. 25 overall, No. 4 defensive lineman, No. 6 in Florida
LB Raylen Wilson: No. 29 overall, No. 1 linebacker, No. 7 in Florida
OT Monroe Freeling: No. 32 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 1 in South Carolina
4-stars signed by UGA…
CB A.J. Harris: No. 39 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 5 in Alabama
*** One of seven Georgia signees with a five-star rating by at least one outlet. Like the four players ahead of him, already on campus.
EDGE Samuel M’Pemba: No. 44 overall, No. 6 EDGE, No. 12 in Florida
*** Also had a five-star rating by at least one outlet. Originally from St. Louis, Mo.
S Joenel Aguero: No. 47 overall, No. 3 safety, No. 2 in Massachusetts
*** Also had a five-star rating by one outlet. Finished his high school career in his home state but also spent time at IMG Academy.
EDGE Gabriel Harris: No. 67 overall, No. 9 EDGE, No. 16 in Florida
*** From Georgia and played at both Thomas County Central and Valdosta High School. Lowest overall ranking by any outlet is No. 101.
TE Pearce Spurlin: No, 68 overall, No. 2 tight end, No 17 in Florida
LB CJ Allen: No. 75 overall, No. 6 linebacker, No. 4 in Georgia
LB Troy Bowles: No. 88 overall, No. 7 in linebacker, No. 21 in Florida
WR Tyler Williams: No. 91 overall, No. 18 wide receiver, No. 22 in Florida
OT Bo Hughley: No. 127 overall, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 8 in Georgia
TE Lawson Luckie: No. 144 overall, No. 8 tight end, No. 10 in Georgia
RB Roderick Robinson: No. 151 overall, No. 10 running back, No. 11 in California
CB Daniel Harris: No. 162 overall, No. 18 cornerback, No. 35 in Florida
CB Chris Peal: No. 166 overall, No. 21 cornerback, No. 5 in North Carolina
DL Jamal Jarrett: No. 182 overall, No. 20 defensive lineman, No. 6 in North Carolina
iOL Kelton Smith: No. 186 overall, No. 13 interior offensive lineman, No. 14 in Georgia
WR Anthony Evans: No. 197 overall, No. 28 wide receiver, No. 35 in Texas
WR Yazeed Haynes: No. 222 overall, No. 32 wide receiver, No. 2 in Pennsylvania
CB Justyn Rhett: No. 351 overall, No. 40 cornerback, No. 3 in Nevada
3-stars headed to Georgia…
iOL Joshua Miller: No. 530 overall, No. 51 interior offensive lineman, No. 13 in Virginia
ATH Kyron Jones: No. 666 overall, No. 24 athlete, No. 20 in North Carolina
PK Peyton Woodring: No. 1821 overall, No. 2 place-kicker, No. 64 in Louisiana
OT Jamal Meriweather: No. 626 overall, No. 37 offensive tackle, No. 62 in Georgia
***Meriweather is a Georgia commitment but he has not yet signed. He’s expected to put pen to paper on Wednesday. On3 is the only outlet of the four that has the Georgia commit as a four-star prospect. There he is ranked No. 195 overall and No. 13 at his position.
