Georgia State

Where every Georgia signee finished in the final 2023 On3 Consensus

By Jake Rowe
 4 days ago
Nation's No. 2 LB Troy Bowles commits to Georgia.

The On3 Consensus is the only ranking system of its kind. It takes four different sets of recruiting rankings — ESPN, On3, Rivals, and 247Sports — gives them equal weight, and creates one consensus ranking for each player. Now that all four outlets have finalized their rankings for the 2023 class, we now have the ultimate On3 Consensus for the class. The group of signees that signed with Georgia includes four five-star prospects, 18 four-star prospects, and a trio of three-star guys.

Below, DawgsHQ puts it all in one place for you as we let you know where they all finished.

5-stars signed by Georgia

EDGE Damon Wilson: No. 20 overall, No. 3 EDGE, and No. 5 in Florida

DL Jordan Hall: No. 25 overall, No. 4 defensive lineman, No. 6 in Florida

LB Raylen Wilson: No. 29 overall, No. 1 linebacker, No. 7 in Florida

OT Monroe Freeling: No. 32 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 1 in South Carolina

4-stars signed by UGA…

CB A.J. Harris: No. 39 overall, No. 3 cornerback, No. 5 in Alabama

*** One of seven Georgia signees with a five-star rating by at least one outlet. Like the four players ahead of him, already on campus.

EDGE Samuel M’Pemba: No. 44 overall, No. 6 EDGE, No. 12 in Florida

*** Also had a five-star rating by at least one outlet. Originally from St. Louis, Mo.

S Joenel Aguero: No. 47 overall, No. 3 safety, No. 2 in Massachusetts

*** Also had a five-star rating by one outlet. Finished his high school career in his home state but also spent time at IMG Academy.

EDGE Gabriel Harris: No. 67 overall, No. 9 EDGE, No. 16 in Florida

*** From Georgia and played at both Thomas County Central and Valdosta High School. Lowest overall ranking by any outlet is No. 101.

TE Pearce Spurlin: No, 68 overall, No. 2 tight end, No 17 in Florida

LB CJ Allen: No. 75 overall, No. 6 linebacker, No. 4 in Georgia

LB Troy Bowles: No. 88 overall, No. 7 in linebacker, No. 21 in Florida

WR Tyler Williams: No. 91 overall, No. 18 wide receiver, No. 22 in Florida

OT Bo Hughley: No. 127 overall, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 8 in Georgia

TE Lawson Luckie: No. 144 overall, No. 8 tight end, No. 10 in Georgia

RB Roderick Robinson: No. 151 overall, No. 10 running back, No. 11 in California

CB Daniel Harris: No. 162 overall, No. 18 cornerback, No. 35 in Florida

CB Chris Peal: No. 166 overall, No. 21 cornerback, No. 5 in North Carolina

DL Jamal Jarrett: No. 182 overall, No. 20 defensive lineman, No. 6 in North Carolina

iOL Kelton Smith: No. 186 overall, No. 13 interior offensive lineman, No. 14 in Georgia

WR Anthony Evans: No. 197 overall, No. 28 wide receiver, No. 35 in Texas

WR Yazeed Haynes: No. 222 overall, No. 32 wide receiver, No. 2 in Pennsylvania

CB Justyn Rhett: No. 351 overall, No. 40 cornerback, No. 3 in Nevada

3-stars headed to Georgia…

iOL Joshua Miller: No. 530 overall, No. 51 interior offensive lineman, No. 13 in Virginia

ATH Kyron Jones: No. 666 overall, No. 24 athlete, No. 20 in North Carolina

PK Peyton Woodring: No. 1821 overall, No. 2 place-kicker, No. 64 in Louisiana

OT Jamal Meriweather: No. 626 overall, No. 37 offensive tackle, No. 62 in Georgia

***Meriweather is a Georgia commitment but he has not yet signed. He’s expected to put pen to paper on Wednesday. On3 is the only outlet of the four that has the Georgia commit as a four-star prospect. There he is ranked No. 195 overall and No. 13 at his position.

