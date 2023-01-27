ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska checks all of the boxes for 2025 Bellevue West infielder Drew Grego

By Grant Hansen
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy Drew Grego

Nebraska baseball snags a fourth commit in three days-all from its high school prospect camp last week. HuskerOnline has more on Drew Grego.

