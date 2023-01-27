ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ is Nielsen’s most-streamed TV show of 2022

By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) – Nielsen’s year-end rankings are in, and the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” leads the pack as the most-streamed show of 2022.

The season dropped this past summer, and pulled in more than 52 billion minutes of viewing time over the rest of the year.

That’s the most significant figure since “The Office” racked up 57 billion minutes of viewing time during the pandemic lockdown of 2020, when the show was still streaming on Netflix.

You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’

Older shows still tend to draw in views from streamers, too.

Coming in second place was CBS crime drama “NCIS.” The 365 episodes, which are currently available on Netflix, garnered 38.1 billion minutes of viewing time in 2022, Variety reported.

“Cocomelon” and “Ozark,” both on Netflix, finished third and fourth, followed by the animated film “Encanto,” on Disney+, according to Nielsen.

