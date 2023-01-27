Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Sueños 2023 Lineup: Wisin y Yandel, Grupo Firme, Ivy Queen And Becky G Among Performers
DOWNTOWN — Sueños music festival is back for Memorial Day weekend featuring headliners Wisin Y Yandel, Grupo Firme, Feid and Nicky Jam. Sueños is set for May 27 and 28 in Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. The full lineup, released Tuesday, also includes reggaeton superstars Ivy...
blockclubchicago.org
Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio Aims To Get Northwest Side Kids Off Their Devices And Into Cooking
PORTAGE PARK — Cheryl Knecht’s face lights up when she talks about baking. Knecht loves recipes that involve pasta and pastries — as well as the communal joy that comes with making a treat from scratch. After 12 years of operating her River Forest kids cooking school, she’s starting a new chapter and bringing that joy to the Far Northwest Side with a second location of Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio, 4410 N. Milwaukee Ave.
blockclubchicago.org
In Englewood, Thousands Of Tulips Are Blooming — During The Winter
ENGLEWOOD — There’s an unusual sight popping up on the South Side: Tulips are blooming — in the middle of a Chicago winter. Southside Blooms, the flower shop of Englewood-based nonprofit Chicago Eco House, 6250 S. Morgan St., is growing 18,000 tulips indoors for a good cause. The program — which has been featured on TV — is known for creating jobs for at-risk youth and converting vacant lots into community assets.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park Gets New Preschool Across From Zoo For 200 Students
LINCOLN PARK — A preschool is now open inside a renovated office building across from Lincoln Park Zoo. The Lincoln Park Early Learning Center, 1840 N. Clark St., is a public preschool with capacity to serve 200 children across its 10 classrooms, according to Chicago Public Schools. The school’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Community-Funded Northwest Side Mental Health Clinic Is Coming To Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Plans to open a community-funded mental health clinic on the Northwest Side have taken a leap forward as project leaders have secured a location for the facility after years of planning and advocacy. The group leading the effort last month signed a lease on a storefront...
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park’s Nature Museum Will Raise Admissions Fees As It Rolls Out New Exhibits, Sustainability Center
LINCOLN PARK — The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park is hiking entry fees for the first time in 15 years to support the institution’s growth. Beginning Wednesday, admission to the Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive, will be $8-$15 depending on the visitor’s age for Illinois residents and $10-$17 for out-of-state visitors, according to the museum. The change was approved Wednesday during the Park District’s monthly meeting.
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
blockclubchicago.org
Little Village Ald. Michael Rodriguez Faces 2 Challengers For 22nd Ward Seat
LITTLE VILLAGE — A community organizer and a former police officer hope to upset Ald. Mike Rodriguez’s reelection bid in the 22nd Ward. Kristian Armendariz and Neftalie Gonzalez are challenging the freshman alderman in the race to represent most of Little Village and part of the Cicero corridor north of Midway Airport in City Council.
blockclubchicago.org
Three 1st Ward Aldermanic Candidates To Speak Wednesday At Wicker Park Meeting
WICKER PARK — Three 1st Ward alderperson candidates will speak to voters this week at a community meeting. Incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata and challengers Proco Joe Moreno and Stephen “Andy” Schneider will speak and take questions 7 p.m. Wednesday at the February meeting of the Wicker Park Committee at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. It is open to the public.
blockclubchicago.org
45th Ward Candidates To Face Off In Jefferson Park Forum Thursday
JEFFERSON PARK — Candidates for the 45th Ward aldermanic race will debate area issues at a public forum this week. The 45th Ward candidate forum is 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Copernicus Center theater, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The center has free parking. Ald....
blockclubchicago.org
Jefferson Park (16th) Police District Council Candidates
JEFFERSON PARK — Seven candidates are seeking the Jefferson Park (16th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Dunning, Norwood Park, Edison Park and O’Hare. David Feller. A senior adviser for legislative affairs at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Feller ran Sheriff...
blockclubchicago.org
Ogden (10th) Police District Council Candidates
LITTLE VILLAGE — Six candidates are seeking the Ogden (10th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Little Village, North Lawndale, Heart of Chicago and Marshall Square. Meet them below. Elianne Bahena. A Little Village resident, Bahena has worked in nonprofits advocating for domestic violence survivors and...
blockclubchicago.org
Austin (15th) Police District Council Candidates
AUSTIN — Seven candidates are seeking the Austin (15th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Austin and South Austin. A community organizer and engagement specialist for NYU’s Policing Project, Rutues helped launch its Chicago Neighborhood Policing Initiative and leads its outreach efforts in the 11th, 15th, and 25th districts. He says his role “is to build and repair the relationship between the Chicago police and the communities they serve” via monthly meetings between CPD and residents and by locating resources to assist public safety efforts.
blockclubchicago.org
Shakespeare (14th) Police District Council Candidates
WICKER PARK — Three candidates are seeking the Shakespeare (14th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square and Humboldt Park. David Orlikoff. A grassroots organizer, Orlikoff was the #DefundCPD outreach lead for the 35th Ward, and has advocated to reduce CPD’s budget...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Who Says He Settled Chicago Police Brutality Case Shares Video After Tyre Nichols Killing
CITY HALL — A Chicago man has released video of police beating him in 2019 and wants city officials to publicly apologize in light of the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The man, Damien Stewart, and activist William Calloway released the video Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall. They also called for the officers involved to be fired.
blockclubchicago.org
26th And 30th Ward Candidates Will Face The Public At Hermosa Forum Next Week
HUMBOLDT PARK — Residents of the 26th and 30th wards can learn more about candidates vying to represent the area at a forum next week. The 26th Ward and 30th Ward aldermanic forum, hosted by neighborhood organization Palenque LSNA, is set for 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at New Hope Church, 1815 N. Kostner Ave.
blockclubchicago.org
Ja’Mal Green Vows To Expand City’s Tax Base And Hold Cops Accountable — And He’s Not Worried About The Polls
CHICAGO — At 27 years old, community activist Ja’Mal Green has never held political office and, if elected, would be the youngest mayor in Chicago’s history. So what is his response to those who think he might be a little bit “too green” to run a city with a $16 billion budget?
blockclubchicago.org
New 2-1-1 Call Center Can Help Chicagoans Get Food, Housing, Other Social Services
ARCHER HEIGHTS — Chicagoans can now dial 2-1-1 for a one-stop shop of social services. The call center will be manned 24/7 with “trained, empathetic resource navigators” who’ll connect people to food, housing, health care, transportation, child care, employment services, substance abuse recovery, utility bill help and disaster information, according to a city news release.
blockclubchicago.org
Near North (18th) Police District Council Candidates
OLD TOWN — Six candidates are seeking the Near North (18th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Old Town, Lincoln Park, Near North Side, River North and Streeterville. Karen Kane. A CPA, Kane says crime has increased significantly and CPD staffing decreased significantly in the 18th...
blockclubchicago.org
Frigid Temperatures Hit Chicago, But It’ll Warm Up Soon
CHICAGO — Chicagoans should prepare to bundle up for frosty temperatures in the teens this week. Monday will have a high near 16 degrees — but wind chills will make it feel as low as one degree below zero during the day and as low as 11 degrees below zero at night, according to the National Weather Service.
