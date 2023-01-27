ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Bearcats Split Saturday DH At FHSU; MO West Swept by UN-K

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men’s and women’s basketball teams played a doubleheader with Fort Hayes State Saturday afternoon in Hayes, Kansas. John Coffey has the story. Northwest Mo Info · John Coffey Wrap 1 – 28 – 23 WOMEN. Nebraska-Kearney 91. Missouri Western 55.
Terry Dean Pingleton

Cameron, MO- Terry Dean Pingleton, 68, of Cameron, passed away January 27, 2023, at his home. Terry was born June 20, 1954, to Elmer and Helen (Johnson) Pingleton in Kansas City, Mo. Terry was a veteran of the United State Army. He worked as a corrections officer for Crossroads Correctional...
New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Faucett Man Picked Up on Two Outstanding Warrants Monday

ST JOSEPH, MO – A man from Faucett was arrested Monday on two outstanding warrants in Buchanan County. Shortly after 10:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 42-year-old Gabriel J. Smith on an outstanding Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for speeding and an outstanding Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no insurance.
East Buchanan Asks for Public Input on Future of Middle School

GOWER, MO – East Buchanan Schools have sent out a survey to parents, students, staff, and community members to get public input on future options for the middle school. The survey was also shared at the January 18th meeting held in Easton. School District officials have already narrowed the...
Rock Port Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose

KANSAS CITY, MO – A Rock Port man pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to another Atchison County man, resulting in his fatal overdose. Twenty-three-year-old Quentin Carder pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another. Carder admitted that he distributed four pills that appeared to be oxycodone, which were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl to a person identified as “C.L.” in June of 2021. C.L. was found unresponsive by his father in his bedroom on June 20, 2021. He died two days later Carder had previously supplied C.L. with cocaine.
