KANSAS CITY, MO – A Rock Port man pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to another Atchison County man, resulting in his fatal overdose. Twenty-three-year-old Quentin Carder pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another. Carder admitted that he distributed four pills that appeared to be oxycodone, which were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl to a person identified as “C.L.” in June of 2021. C.L. was found unresponsive by his father in his bedroom on June 20, 2021. He died two days later Carder had previously supplied C.L. with cocaine.

ROCK PORT, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO