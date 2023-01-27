ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revived comedy ‘Party Down’ debuts trailer

By Jordan Hoffman
 4 days ago

“This is no joke. This is catering!” so says Jane Lynch in the short trailer announcing the triumphant return of cult comedy “ Party Down .”

The Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd -created cater-waiter comedy, which originally aired for two seasons on Starz beginning in 2009, is serving up (<—see what I did there?) six episodes on the network beginning February 24. If you’ve been hearing people talk about this show for a decade and want to catch up, the 20 beloved episodes are on the Starz app, as well as Hulu. (The first season is on Prime Video.)

Adam Scott is back as the failed actor stuck wearing bowties and attending other people’s parties. In addition to he and Lynch, other original cast members returning include Ken Marino , Martin Starr , Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally . Alas, Lizzy Caplan will not appear in the third season (but her character is referenced).

New to the crew, however, are Jennifer Garner , Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao . The guest list is packed for special appearances, and they include James Marsden (as a recurring guest), Dan Bakkedahl , Quinta Brunson , Liv Hewson , Fran Kranz , Ki Hong Lee , Lyric Lewis , Bobby Moynihan , Nick Offerman , Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy .

The cult of “Party Down” grew considerably during the pandemic (you can read this New York Times essay theorizing as to why that is), and there is a bit of fun life-reflecting-art aspect to why the show ended so early. (Mainly, the cast of people playing actors stuck in a low-paying gig while hoping to get out kept getting better-paying gigs .) But as Megan Mullally says in the trailer, now everyone’s back “slingin’ d’oeuvres.” And listening to Kool and the Gang, naturally.

GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 5? [POLL]

At the end of episode 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 27, Amethyst and Salina EsTitties were named the bottom two for the week, failing to inspire and impress the judges with their design challenge runway looks. Third time was not the charm for Amethyst, who was asked to “sashay away” following her third Lip Sync for Your Life in five episodes. Do you think Amethyst was the right queen picked for elimination in “House of Fashion”? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice. Who deserved to go home in...
GoldDerby

Annie Wersching, ‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ actress and the voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ dead at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her appearances on shows like “24” and “Bosch” and who voiced Tess in the blockbuster video game “The Last of Us,” died on Sunday at the age of 45. The cause of death was cancer. The St. Louis-born performer got her start on television with the series ‘Star Trek: Enterprise” in 2001. She appeared in the first season episode “Oasis” as a humanoid who falls in love with engineer Trip Tucker. This led to guest shots on “Angel,” “Charmed,” “E-Ring,” “Cold Case,” “Supernatural,” and plenty of others. In 2007, she landed a recurring role...
GoldDerby

Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting

HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ host Michael B. Jordan knows ‘how that feels’ to be hired for his looks, not his talent [WATCH]

The second 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 28 on NBC with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Jordan is admiring the iconic stage when “SNL” featured player Michael Longfellow comes up behind him and taps his shoulder. Inadvertently channeling his boxing character Adonis Creed from the upcoming film “Creed III,” Jordan swiftly punches Longfellow in the face — twice. “I am so sorry! It’s muscle memory, ” Jordan proclaims when he realizes what he just did to the “Saturday Night Live” newbie. He explains that back-to-back punches is...
GoldDerby

2023 Grammy Awards performers announced: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and …

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The event will be hosted for the third year in a row by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. So who’s performing at the event, which the Recording Academy dubs “music’s biggest night”? Click above for the full gallery of Grammy performers, updating as new names are announced. SEE Grammy nominations: Full list of contenders The first wave of performers includes nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Two-time Grammy winner Bad...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 5 recap: ‘House of Fashion’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on January 27 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, twins Sugar and Spice fell into the bottom two together after chaotic and confusing turns in “Snatch Game.” After their well-rehearsed Lip Sync for Your Life to “You Better Run,” Spice was chosen as the sister to stay while Sugar was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 13 remaining girls use home decor elements in their first design challenge of the season. Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 4 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles,...
GoldDerby

2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony: Everything to know about the jam-packed pre-show

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, February 5, but savvy awards watchers should also pay attention to the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30pm Pacific/3:30pm Eastern. The event will stream live on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, “We are so excited to kick off Grammy Sunday with the Premiere Ceremony ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. Not only do we have an incredible lineup of presenters and performers, but this ceremony will also reveal the winners in the vast majority...
toofab.com

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Accusations

He says he wants his former costar "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him." Former "That '70s Show" costars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson were starring on Netflix's "The Ranch" together when multiple sexual assault allegations were made against the latter. At the time, Masterson was written off the show, before he was subsequently left out of the "That '90s Show" revival.
GoldDerby

‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back together again

Netflix is back in the Adam Sandler business. On Monday, Netflix released the first official trailer for “Murder Mystery 2,” which serves as a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery,” and is directed by Jeremy Garelick. In the film, it has been four years after solving their first murder mystery and Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Jennifer Aniston) “are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped...
GoldDerby

‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 5: Bianca and Detox sit down for recap of ‘House of Fashion’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fifth episode, Detox returns to the show after being the first ever guest on the show when Kingsley was recapping season 8 in 2016. And as a runner-up herself, Detox makes it clear to the season 15 girls that who got second place doesn’t matter. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube. In their recap of episode 5, Bianca and Detox reflect on their own original seasons which are now both nearing...
GoldDerby

47% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans think Cheyenne Nichols deserved to go home [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 13 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” on January 26, the oven mitts came off when Cheyenne Nichols and Dafne Mejia were nominated for elimination. The black jacket chefs, who had both reached the final five, blamed each other for the night’s poor dinner service. Gordon Ramsay ultimately decided it was Cheyenne’s time to go, stating, “As the youngest chef in this competition, Cheyenne came a long way. Unfortunately for her, the ride ends a few stops short of Atlantic City.” We asked in a recent poll if Gordon made the right decision and fans...
GoldDerby

Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO

HBO has another hit on its hands. On Friday, the network announced it had renewed the breakout video game adaptation “The Last of Us” for a second season. The show, co-created by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and Neil Druckmann (the man behind the blockbuster video game from Naughty Dog), premiered on January 15 to great acclaim and viewership. As a result, its second season almost felt like a foregone conclusion.  Still, the news left Druckmann feeling “humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed,” the co-creator said in a statement. “The collaboration with [co-creator] Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high...
GoldDerby

2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions: Best Stunt Ensemble

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Stunt Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated television stunt ensembles are: “Andor,” “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Stranger Things.” Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards TV Predictions for Best Stunt Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts...
GoldDerby

Best Documentary Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

The short film categories can be the hardest ones to predict at the Oscars. In the spirit of this, we at Gold Derby are looking to help you out by not only telling you what each of the contenders for Best Documentary Short is about, but also where you can watch some of them right now. Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with more streaming links as they become available. Don’t forget to make your predictions in this category and the other 22 contests in our predictions center. As a recap, the last four winners in...
GoldDerby

‘Barbarian’ creator Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ gets killer deal

Among 2022’s more exciting success stories was “Barbarian,” a low budget, not-quite-by-the-rules horror picture that earned $45 million at the domestic box office. Unlike most genre films, it held the top spot for multiple weeks, while garnering terrific word of mouth. When it hit streaming, it spawned a cascade of memes, which one could say is the new metric of success for this sort of thing. How its writer-director, Zach Cregger, new to successful feature filmmaking but not to the industry, would follow up was the question every studio wanted answered.  Since the Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long-starring film...
GoldDerby

RSVP for DGA nominees panel on January 31: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘The Big Brunch,’ ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Four of the 2023 DGA Awards nominees will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 31, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the...
GoldDerby

Emmys 2023: Predict the nominees today for drama, comedy and limited categories

You can now predict the 2023 Emmy Awards nominees the earliest we’ve ever offered at Gold Derby. Make your picks in 16 categories for drama, comedy and limited series races. For drama categories, “Succession” will be returning to defend its crown. Other 2022 nominees that will be back are “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets.” That means things are wide open for other series since “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” will not be competing in 2023. For the comedy races, “Ted Lasso” will be going for three straight wins as Best Comedy Series. Other shows returning are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry”...
GoldDerby

