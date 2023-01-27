ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazmine Sullivan And D’Angelo Tapped For Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago

Jazmine Sullivan and D’Angelo have been tapped for the next installments of Audible ’s Words + Music franchise.

“2023 marks a period of growth for Words + Music. A broadening in style and aesthetic, and in the depth of the intimacy of the stories being told,” said Preston Copley, Executive Producer for Words + Music, in a statement. “We’re ecstatic and grateful to welcome to our program the work of these iconic artists and more this year, as we continue our quest to offer fans of great storytelling and great music the most compelling catalog originals devoted to both on offer anywhere.”

The Heaux Tales singer will present an “intimate diary entry” titled The Art of Confessing , co-written by herself and VIBE alum, Clover Hope . The Raedio-powered episode—set to premiere on Feb. 3—will explore “the art of making confessional R&B and affirming Black women as the ultimate truthtellers in music.”

With the help of Hope, Sullivan will detail “a story about the power of accountability, sisterhood, and finding new perspectives on love” while performing selected hits from her hometown of Philadelphia including “Lions, Tigers & Bears,” “Let It Burn,” “Girl Like Me,” “Masterpiece (Mona Lisa),” and “Pick up Your Feelings.”

Meanwhile, the anti neo-soul crooner will dig into his own narrative and the contributions of his musical companions like Erykah Badu, India. Arie, Jill Scott, Bilal, and Lauryn Hill. His goal is to spotlight “the music of the 1990s and 2000s [as] part of an eternal golden braid of soul, one that existed before, one that exists now, something that defies branding or rebranding—always a product of the past, always rooted in the present, always projecting into the future.”

Over the course of his currently untitled episode, D’Angelo will use five instruments—organ, piano, Fender Rhodes, electric guitar, and drum machine—to “tell a different story, make a distinct point, and conjure new spirits,” according to the official descriptor.

It added, “Sometimes those stories will be personal, sometimes metaphysical, sometimes musical. Sometimes it’s about [his] music, and sometimes it’s about the art form itself, building to a musical crescendo and an unprecedented understanding of both the music and the man.”

The Voodoo sensation ‘s episode will debut on Apr. 7.

