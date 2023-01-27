Read full article on original website
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
Lubbock, We Need To Stop These Bad Behaviors At Intersections
Lubbock, why are we the literal worst at intersections?. 50% of wrecks happen at intersections, and way too many of those end up with totaled cars, injuries, or even fatalities. If there's one place on the road we should be extra careful, it's at stop lights and stop signs. Red...
KCBD
Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest...
FMX Is Again The Number One Radio Station In Lubbock Texas Thanks To You
Believe it or not, I've been studying humility. Part of that is thanking everyone who got us here. FMX is again the number-one radio station in Lubbock. We are overjoyed with the hot streak we are riding and we'd like to recognize some people. First Off There's You. Man, it's...
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
New Lubbock Liquor Store Coming To Indiana & 122nd Street
If you've gone to one liquor store, you've gone to them all, right? Well, not this spot. It's just different. If you have driven down Indiana Avenue past 98th street you can see a lot of things are changing and coming soon. We finally know what one of those is.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police asks for public’s help, search of robbery suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in the search of an aggravated robbery suspect. On Monday, police said Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue was robbed around 2:30 a.m., an LPD press release said. LPD said the...
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Has A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
Did May break the law in deadly crash? Lubbock prosecutors make the case
Alexander May’s defense team told a Lubbock, Texas jury, “This isn’t a clear-cut case,” in reference to the deadly crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal. One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m. “We lost one of our […]
Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech
A jury was selected Monday in the capital murder trial of Hollis Alvin Daniels in Lubbock, Texas.
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations
I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Just slow down’: DPS, LPD warn South Plains drivers to be cautious on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freezing temperatures and precipitation made for a dangerous morning and afternoon commute. Road conditions were expected to worsen Monday night and over the next few days, prompting the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety to warn drivers of how dangerous this weather can be.
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
Lubbock: Have You Played the Adorable Google Boba Game Today?
Google is known for their creative home page that changes depending on the season or occasion. Whether it’s something festive for a holiday or something relevant to what is going on in the world today, they have a variety of iconic 'doodles' they swap the original Google logo out with.
KCBD
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
