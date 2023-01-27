ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Police asks for public’s help, search of robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in the search of an aggravated robbery suspect. On Monday, police said Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue was robbed around 2:30 a.m., an LPD press release said. LPD said the...
DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations

I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
