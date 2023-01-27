Read full article on original website
contracosta.news
Bill Would Require California Gun Owners to Have Insurance
State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, announced new legislation, SB 8, that would require California gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, the bill would make California the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.
lavistamchs.com
California pedestrians no longer receive jaywalking citations
The Freedom to Walk Act has legalized jaywalking in California beginning Jan. 1 due to the racial inequity of jaywalking citations. Citizens of California are only now permitted to jaywalk “within reason.” The act, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newson on Sept. 30, removes the $250 fine issued to those who cross the street outside of designated crosswalks. However, if jaywalkers place themselves in a dangerous situation, like crossing a busy street, they are subject to citations and may be issued a fine.
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters. The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
I'm a successful female minority truck driver. California's AB5 forced me to leave the state I love
When the California legislature began debating Assembly Bill 5 – a law effectively banning independent contractors in trucking – my dream was put in jeopardy.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
davisvanguard.org
Report Details Geographical Inner Workings of Mass Incarceration Rates
NORTHAMPTON, MA – In a recent report, Emily Widra of the Prison Policy Initiative explained how its data details the origin of prison populations, the wide ranging impact of that prison population, and what could be done to reduce incarceration rates in targeted communities. Widra prefaces the discussion of...
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
waste360.com
Vermont's Biennal Report Shows Lack of Waste Diversion Progress Despite Legislation
Vermont legislators passed Act 148, also known as the Universal Recycling Law, in 2012, which was meant to accelerate recycling in the state. The law banned all recyclables and organics such as yard waste and food scraps from regular municipal waste bins in an effort to boost Vermont's recycling rate to 50 percent.
California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security
SACRAMENTO- (KION-TV): California state legislature has allocated $20 million in grant money for abortion care facilities across the state to help improve their physical and digital security. On Sunday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a tweet that they are taking steps to help protect reproductive care centers throughout the state. "Violence against staff The post California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security appeared first on KION546.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GV Wire
Newsom’s Bold New Green Energy Era Will Make Us All Paupers
The devil always is in the details. And, right now, California ratepayers are being squeezed by the devil (in the form of soaring utility rate bills) and the state’s ambitious zero-carbon goals. In PG&E’s service territory, rate hikes are pounding families like an endless wave of atmospheric rivers. Parents...
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers plan to tackle CA gun violence in wake of mass shootings
California already has roughly 100 gun laws on the books. These recent mass shootings have led people to ask whether they're working - and what more can be done?
waste360.com
How a California Hauler Makes Cannabis Waste Collection Easy
California is known as a frontrunner in legislation and regulation. Even though cannabis has been approved for medical use in the state since 1996 and recreational use since 2016, the state's burgeoning industry is still navigating the waste it produces. Easy Waste Management, a Los Angeles-based company founded just five...
Homeless — Where your Money goes Part II: The Black Hole of Law Enforcement
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s pledge to dedicate $750 million of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to sweeps of homeless camps is only the latest example of the extravagant waste of taxpayer dollars on futile tactics aimed at reducing homelessness. In all, the new budget will devote $15.3 billion to homelessness, even though the state has already spent billions more, only to see a continual rise in numbers of people experiencing homelessness.
France 24
At California gun fair, few speak of recent massacres
Ontario (United States) (AFP) – With ammunition, rifles and bullet-proof vests on display, business is brisk at a Los Angeles area gun show -- so much so you'd never know a mass shooting unfolded nearby just days ago. Thousands of people turned out this weekend in the city of...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California’s Broken Promises: A History of Botched Projects and Mismanagement of Taxpayer Funds
The state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, often touts itself as a “nation state” and a model for the rest of the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is a prime example of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
