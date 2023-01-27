Read full article on original website
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
Lost Revenue of Natural Gas on Tribal, Federal Lands Tops $63 Million
As the world looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, new research indicates the amount and value of wasted natural gas on tribal lands. Analysis from Synapse estimated that the royalty value lost in not capturing emissions on federal and tribal lands in 2019 was $63.6 million. "Federal and tribal governments...
Encamp Launches End-to-End Waste Reporting Solution
INDIANAPOLIS -- Encamp, an award-winning environmental compliance data management and reporting company, today announced the addition of the first Waste Compliance product tailored to meet requirements laid out in the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and state-level regulations to its index of solutions. The new Waste Compliance solution functions as a single source of truth for hazardous waste data across waste vendors and facilities, saving environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals' time and giving them greater control and visibility over management and compliance reporting.
How a California Hauler Makes Cannabis Waste Collection Easy
California is known as a frontrunner in legislation and regulation. Even though cannabis has been approved for medical use in the state since 1996 and recreational use since 2016, the state's burgeoning industry is still navigating the waste it produces. Easy Waste Management, a Los Angeles-based company founded just five...
Vermont's Biennal Report Shows Lack of Waste Diversion Progress Despite Legislation
Vermont legislators passed Act 148, also known as the Universal Recycling Law, in 2012, which was meant to accelerate recycling in the state. The law banned all recyclables and organics such as yard waste and food scraps from regular municipal waste bins in an effort to boost Vermont's recycling rate to 50 percent.
