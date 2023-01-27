ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
Lost Revenue of Natural Gas on Tribal, Federal Lands Tops $63 Million

As the world looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, new research indicates the amount and value of wasted natural gas on tribal lands. Analysis from Synapse estimated that the royalty value lost in not capturing emissions on federal and tribal lands in 2019 was $63.6 million. "Federal and tribal governments...
UTAH STATE
Encamp Launches End-to-End Waste Reporting Solution

INDIANAPOLIS -- Encamp, an award-winning environmental compliance data management and reporting company, today announced the addition of the first Waste Compliance product tailored to meet requirements laid out in the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and state-level regulations to its index of solutions. The new Waste Compliance solution functions as a single source of truth for hazardous waste data across waste vendors and facilities, saving environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals' time and giving them greater control and visibility over management and compliance reporting.
How a California Hauler Makes Cannabis Waste Collection Easy

California is known as a frontrunner in legislation and regulation. Even though cannabis has been approved for medical use in the state since 1996 and recreational use since 2016, the state's burgeoning industry is still navigating the waste it produces. Easy Waste Management, a Los Angeles-based company founded just five...
CALIFORNIA STATE

