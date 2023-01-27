ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

A bomb threat at my son’s Lawrence school shattered an afternoon into emotional fragments

On 11:22 Thursday morning, I received a call from the Lawrence Unified School District. Hearing about a bomb threat at your child’s middle school has a way of fixing a precise time in your mind. The message, recorded by district communications director Julie Boyle, was admirably direct and concise. The school had learned of a […] The post A bomb threat at my son’s Lawrence school shattered an afternoon into emotional fragments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site

Mo’ Bettahs, a fast casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian cuisine, is eyeing a new location in south Overland Park. The Utah-based chain is looking to open a new restaurant at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in the space previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center, according to city documents.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
smeharbinger.net

Ready for enrollment: More about 5 new courses being offered in the 23-24 school year

Students will begin requesting classes for the next school year starting Jan. 31. Added to the 160-page document of course options are five new classes: English Language Arts College Now Honors, Plant and Soil Science, Public Relations and Media, IB Philosophy and IB Environmental Systems and Societies . ELA 4...
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?

We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County. Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?. Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you. Whatever your...
KMBC.com

Charges filed against four teens in Blue Valley High School vandalism case

Four teenagers have been charged with burglary and criminal damage in connection to a vandalism incident at Blue Valley High School. The teens are accused of spray-painting racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic slurs on the high school's football stadium press box. The vandalism and damage was discovered on Dr. Martin Luther...
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark

In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy