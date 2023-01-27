Read full article on original website
Olathe, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Olathe. The Spring Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe West High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Spring Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Olathe West High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
No. 5 Kansas State seeks rare sweep of season series with No. 9 Kansas
No. 5 Kansas State aims to record a regular-season sweep of No. 9 Kansas for the first time in 40
A bomb threat at my son’s Lawrence school shattered an afternoon into emotional fragments
On 11:22 Thursday morning, I received a call from the Lawrence Unified School District. Hearing about a bomb threat at your child’s middle school has a way of fixing a precise time in your mind. The message, recorded by district communications director Julie Boyle, was admirably direct and concise. The school had learned of a […] The post A bomb threat at my son’s Lawrence school shattered an afternoon into emotional fragments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Local bakery sees rise in business thanks to playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookies seem to be a popular local treat ahead of this weekend's playoff game, resulting in one Wichita bakery seeing more orders.
bluevalleypost.com
Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site
Mo’ Bettahs, a fast casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian cuisine, is eyeing a new location in south Overland Park. The Utah-based chain is looking to open a new restaurant at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in the space previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center, according to city documents.
smeharbinger.net
Ready for enrollment: More about 5 new courses being offered in the 23-24 school year
Students will begin requesting classes for the next school year starting Jan. 31. Added to the 160-page document of course options are five new classes: English Language Arts College Now Honors, Plant and Soil Science, Public Relations and Media, IB Philosophy and IB Environmental Systems and Societies . ELA 4...
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” through his telescope and iPhone.
kshb.com
Airlines open up special flights, fares for Chiefs Kingdom to travel to Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Glendale, Arizona to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII will have more options to get there. Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, Delta...
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?
We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County. Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?. Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you. Whatever your...
KMBC.com
Charges filed against four teens in Blue Valley High School vandalism case
Four teenagers have been charged with burglary and criminal damage in connection to a vandalism incident at Blue Valley High School. The teens are accused of spray-painting racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic slurs on the high school's football stadium press box. The vandalism and damage was discovered on Dr. Martin Luther...
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
martincitytelegraph.com
Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark
In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
Downtown Shawnee strip wants to add restaurant, retail
Karra Brothers LLC, the owners behind the Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road, plan to redevelop their 16,000-square-foot retail strip.
