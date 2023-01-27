Read full article on original website
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future. Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
Grading the Bo Horvat trade: The Canucks hit a single, while the Islanders strike out
Fire up that popular Joker GIF from "The Dark Knight." Center Bo Horvat, perceived by most as the No. 1 domino to tumble approaching the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, has changed addresses 32 days early. He’s officially a New York Islander. The Vancouver Canucks sent their captain cross-continent in...
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota
Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
The majority of the Chicago Cubs roster is gearing up for MLB Spring Training which is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 and position players on Feb. 16. However, one of the Cubs' top prospects, Brennan Davis, has arrived early to the team's Spring Training complex...
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart releases properly named cereal
As many people know, "wicked" is commonly thought of as one of the favorite words in Bostonians' vocabulary, while "wicked smart" or "wicked smaht" frequently goes hand in hand with folks in Beantown and the surrounding area. According to Smart, the cereal's ingredients include "12grams of defense." Smart is the...
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023
The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
Latest CBS Sports mock draft has Panthers trading up to No. 1 in blockbuster
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers are in need of a franchise quarterback. So in his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, NFL reporter Josh Edwards has the Panthers pulling off a blockbuster three-team trade to move up from No. 9 to No. 1 overall to land Alabama’s Bryce Young.
