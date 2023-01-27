ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Curious about Curious Louisiana? Here's how we do it and how you can participate

For our weekly feature, readers send in questions, and we send reporters out hunting for answers. Curious Louisiana questions seem to come in waves, with each batch surprising and fascinating us in terms of the burning Louisiana questions readers want answered — whether it's asking how a town got or changed its name, why does Louisiana have parishes instead of counties or should New Orleans be considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. In this week's question, Laura Phillips asks why the Louisiana State Capitol is bathed in different colored lights and how can she find out what the lights represent.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana

I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
LOUISIANA STATE
lsu.edu

LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Session’s scope is narrow because time is of the essence

State lawmakers will convene at noon Monday for a seven-day special session devoted exclusively to one item: putting $45 million into an incentive fund to lure more property insurers into the Louisiana marketplace. The session will not solve our state’s spiraling insurance crisis all at once. It could, however, mark a critical first step toward reversing what Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls “an existential crisis for Louisiana’s residents and economy.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

Louisiana Sheriffs' Offices Have Been Destroying Public Records Without Permission

Almost half of Louisiana's sheriffs' offices are breaking state public records law, according to a new investigation from ProPublica and Verite, a New Orleans–based nonprofit newsroom. Lacking formal document retention policies, as required by state law, Louisiana sheriff's offices have been accused of destroying public records, including documents showing evidence of police misconduct.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

These Teens Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since The Start Of 2023

It seems like the state of Louisiana deals with an exceedingly high amount of missing children. One child is too many, but looking at it in a realistic way, the amount of missing children reported in Louisiana compared to the state's population seems to be incredibly high. Louisiana can use all the help they can get to combat this situation. That's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children comes in.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

K945

