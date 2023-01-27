For our weekly feature, readers send in questions, and we send reporters out hunting for answers. Curious Louisiana questions seem to come in waves, with each batch surprising and fascinating us in terms of the burning Louisiana questions readers want answered — whether it's asking how a town got or changed its name, why does Louisiana have parishes instead of counties or should New Orleans be considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. In this week's question, Laura Phillips asks why the Louisiana State Capitol is bathed in different colored lights and how can she find out what the lights represent.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO