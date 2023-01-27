ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

‘Stranger Things’ is Nielsen’s most-streamed TV show of 2022

By Christine Samra
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDjfp_0kTQpAhl00

( KTLA ) – Nielsen’s year-end rankings are in, and the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” leads the pack as the most-streamed show of 2022.

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

The season dropped this past summer, and pulled in more than 52 billion minutes of viewing time over the rest of the year.

That’s the most significant figure since “The Office” racked up 57 billion minutes of viewing time during the pandemic lockdown of 2020, when the show was still streaming on Netflix.

Vecna’s lair up for sale: ‘Stranger Things’ Creel House hits market for $1.5M

Older shows still tend to draw in views on streamers, too.

Coming in second place was CBS crime drama “NCIS.” The 365 episodes, which are currently available on Netflix, garnered 38.1 billion minutes of viewing time in 2022, Variety reported.

“Cocomelon” and “Ozark,” both on Netflix, finished third and fourth, followed by the animated film “Encanto,” on Disney+, according to Nielsen.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday, January 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found by railroad employees in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisville police are investigating after a body was discovered lying in a wooded area on Monday, January 30. Police said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. by railroad employees between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. According to investigators, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Scene Unit and […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

‘This is a complete attack’: At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches. It is likely the highest number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in any state legislature so far this year, say civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocates in Mississippi. Second to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Surgeon general: 13-year-olds too young to join social media

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday cautioned that, despite many app guidelines, 13-year-olds are too young to join social media. “What is the right age for a child to start using social media? I worry that right now, if you look at the guidelines from the platforms, that age 13 is when kids are technically allowed […]
WJTV 12

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy