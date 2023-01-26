Read full article on original website
Related
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report
With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim at Europe's Urban Markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
CNBC
A self-made millionaire shares 8 money secrets rich people know that 'most of us don't'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
US News and World Report
Toyota Is World's Top-Selling Automaker, Again
Japanese multinational car manufacturer, Toyota, outsold all of its competitors for the third year in a row in 2022 despite production constraints caused by COVID-19. Supply bottlenecks, chip shortages and other assorted problems caused year-on-year global sales numbers to dip 0.1%, but total sales still reached nearly as high as 10.5 million vehicles, outpacing all other car manufacturers, the company said in a statement.
US News and World Report
Stellantis Focused on Ethanol Hybrid Vehicles in South America, Executive Says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Stellantis NV expects to have in place by the end of this year the technologies needed for it to develop ethanol hybrid vehicles in Brazil, the head of the carmaker in South America said on Tuesday. The initiative comes amid a broader push for sustainability in the...
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 12 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
US News and World Report
Nissan Shares Rise After Overhaul of Renault Alliance
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Nissan Motor Corp rose in Tokyo on Tuesday, after the Japanese automaker and its French partner Renault SA announced a sweeping overhaul of their two-decade-old alliance putting them on equal footing. Nissan shares climbed as much as 3.1% in early trade before giving up some gains....
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease
The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.
Comments / 0