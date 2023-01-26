ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report

With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim at Europe's Urban Markets

(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
US News and World Report

Toyota Is World's Top-Selling Automaker, Again

Japanese multinational car manufacturer, Toyota, outsold all of its competitors for the third year in a row in 2022 despite production constraints caused by COVID-19. Supply bottlenecks, chip shortages and other assorted problems caused year-on-year global sales numbers to dip 0.1%, but total sales still reached nearly as high as 10.5 million vehicles, outpacing all other car manufacturers, the company said in a statement.
US News and World Report

Stellantis Focused on Ethanol Hybrid Vehicles in South America, Executive Says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Stellantis NV expects to have in place by the end of this year the technologies needed for it to develop ethanol hybrid vehicles in Brazil, the head of the carmaker in South America said on Tuesday. The initiative comes amid a broader push for sustainability in the...
torquenews.com

Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition

Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
US News and World Report

Nissan Shares Rise After Overhaul of Renault Alliance

TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Nissan Motor Corp rose in Tokyo on Tuesday, after the Japanese automaker and its French partner Renault SA announced a sweeping overhaul of their two-decade-old alliance putting them on equal footing. Nissan shares climbed as much as 3.1% in early trade before giving up some gains....
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease

The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.

