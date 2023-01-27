Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
Turnto10.com
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
newbedfordguide.com
Sheriff Heroux hosts officials to explore ideas on closing New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
“Local elected officials signaled support for Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux’s proposals to close the Ash Street Jail during tours and informational sessions hosted by the Sheriff’s Office last week. Reps. Tony Cabral, Chris Hendricks, Carole Fiola, Alan Silvia, Carol Doherty and Paul Schmid joined Sen. Paul Feeney...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department and Harbormaster responds to diesel fuel spill in harbor
“At approximately 7:49am this morning, the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Marine Resources Department (Harbormaster) responded to a diesel fuel spill in the harbor near Union Wharf. (Union Street, Fairhaven, MA) The fishing vessel (F/V) Jack M, reported an equipment malfunction that spilled an unknown quantity of diesel fuel...
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, partner agencies on third day searching for missing man
“Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit today searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffery Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Today’s mission marked the third day that State...
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
WCVB
Breached dam between two ponds leads to flooding of homes, streets
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Floodwaters inundated homes neighboring a pond in southeastern Massachusetts on Friday morning after a section of an earthen dam gave way. The breach between Plymouth Street Pond and Robbins Pond is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. on private property in East Bridgewater, fire officials said. By 9 a.m., firefighters and police officers were called to the area in response to flooding.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired at Vehicle in Providence — Police Find Spent Shell Casings Outside Businesses
Providence Police responded to a report of shots fired in the city early Saturday morning — and said they found nearly a dozen shell casings outside of businesses. Victims told police their car had been shot at by a suspect standing in the street brandishing a gun. About Incident.
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
East Providence police and animal control are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence
A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
Comments / 0