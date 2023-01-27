ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover

“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash

(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
LINCOLN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department and Harbormaster responds to diesel fuel spill in harbor

“At approximately 7:49am this morning, the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Marine Resources Department (Harbormaster) responded to a diesel fuel spill in the harbor near Union Wharf. (Union Street, Fairhaven, MA) The fishing vessel (F/V) Jack M, reported an equipment malfunction that spilled an unknown quantity of diesel fuel...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills

7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WCVB

Breached dam between two ponds leads to flooding of homes, streets

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Floodwaters inundated homes neighboring a pond in southeastern Massachusetts on Friday morning after a section of an earthen dam gave way. The breach between Plymouth Street Pond and Robbins Pond is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. on private property in East Bridgewater, fire officials said. By 9 a.m., firefighters and police officers were called to the area in response to flooding.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence

A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves

YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
SOMERSET, MA
CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy