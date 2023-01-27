ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldy and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

By The Republic
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Goldy: Ready to be cuddled

With an everlasting “emoji” face, Goldy is sure to turn those who see him are sure to have a permanent smile of their own! At just 8 years old, the 13-pound Chihuahua was brought to the Arizona Humane Society by a Good Samaritan in early January as an injured stray.

It was reported by the person who found him that Goldy was unfortunately hit by a car the previous evening and they cared for him overnight until they could bring him to AHS. Upon examination in AHS’ trauma hospital, the senior pup was found to have some minor wounds but overall did not have any serious injuries. Although Goldy’s body was fine, veterinarians discovered his mouth was quite painful due to broken and rotten teeth and he received surgery to extract his remaining teeth.

Just like in humans, dental health is extremely important in pets. Not only can it be extremely painful when not taken care of properly but poor oral care can also result in other very serious medical conditions such as dental disease and organ damage. Now that he is feeling much better, Goldy is a very loving boy who prefers to be close to his humans. Whether that is being cuddled up on the couch next to them or on their lap during a car ride, he does not care as long as they are close by!

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet golden boy Goldy at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Reagan: Sweet and playful

Reagan is seven years old and obviously a catnip lover and seems to be getting some stimulating effects from it. No doubt he would do a headstand if he could!

This good-looking black kitty with pretty gold eyes had to be surrendered to Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue when his owner had to give him up due to health issues. He is very sweet and still very playful. He has no objection to being picked up for a little cuddle.

Having lived as a one-pet cat, he doesn’t like other cats and should be the only cat in his new home.

How to adopt: Visit him at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, also adoption days. Also visit the shelter at 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-2246, same hours and days; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Town Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Peanut: Has a cute temperament

Perhaps one of the biggest legumes to grace the Valley in quite some time, this Peanut has a large personality to match. At just 14-weeks-old, the adorable guinea pig was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society earlier this month after his previous owner was moving and unfortunately unable to take him with. A heartbreaking decision to have to make but a big reason why AHS works to provide resources to pet owners in an effort to keep pets in their loving homes and out of the shelter.

Like most guinea pigs, also known as a cavy, Peanut is extremely social and tolerates handling well. The youngin’ has even lived with dogs before but it is important to keep critters and other pets separated to ensure safety on all accounts. Peanut’s previous owner says he has a cute temperament and those who have worked with him at AHS agree!

Guinea pigs are very outgoing creatures by nature who love the company of others, including humans. Their sweet little squeaky noises let you know when they are happy and are perhaps one of the cutest things to experience. As with any critter who is not spayed or neutered, if there are other guinea pigs in the home AHS recommends keeping males and females separated to ensure there are no accidental litters.

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet the positively cute Peanut at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His adoption fee includes is only $35 and includes 20% off AHS’ Petique Retail items. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Frankie: Ready for a good home

Frankie is a 4-year-old, 22-pound west highland terrier blend who joined Friends for Life Animal Rescue recently by way of a county facility, very much in need of a spa day! He's since been groomed and is ready to find his forever home.

Frankie is a little timid and may take some time to warm up to new people, so he'll need a family that will give him a little time to adjust to a new environment. Our handsome boy probably led a quiet life before he joined us.

Frankie walks nicely on his leash and may prefer dogs his size or smaller. Frankie lives in one of Friends for Life's foster homes. Frankie's foster dad says Frankie does well with the other small dogs in the home, and he sleeps in bed with his foster dad and his foster siblings! Frankie is housetrained and will do best in a home where he has a yard to use for potty breaks.

How to adopt: Frankie is neutered, licensed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $250. If you would like to meet Frankie, please email Erica@friends.org. To learn more about Friends for Life, other dogs and cats looking for homes, and hours of operation, visit azfriends.org, call 480-497-8296, or visit the adoption center located in Gilbert at 952 W. Melody Avenue.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life

